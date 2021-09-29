Coosa Valley Fair to feature mermaids, Jurassic Kingdom and Bickerin' Blacksmiths
An aquatic acrobatic show with springboard maneuvers and mermaids is just one of the highlights of the Coosa Valley Fair which opens Oct. 5. The fairgrounds will come alive Oct. 5 through Oct. 9 with the sights, smells and sounds of the 72nd Annual Coosa Valley Fair. Aside from great food, games and rides, this year’s attractions include an aquatic acrobatic show that will feature springboard maneuvers, living mermaids, aqua bola feats and even a jet ski.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
