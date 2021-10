HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Time is running out if you plan on voting on eight Texas Constitutional amendments next month. It’s the last day to register to vote in Texas for the upcoming statewide election. And a big reminder: while you can fill out a voter registration application online, you can’t file it online. You must mail it in or deliver it in person to a tax office. All applications must also be postmarked no later than Oct. 4 in order to be accepted for the November election.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO