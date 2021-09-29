CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac McCaughan Gets Used to the Sound of Himself

Amadhia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac McCaughan was using his time stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic to go through his studio and revisit all the gear he hadn’t used in a while when he made a discovery. “There were some things that had been colonized by mice, these keyboards—they got in and made homes in several keyboards, one of which is beyond repair. I have a Farfisa, it looks perfect on the outside, and it is irreparably damaged on the inside. I just have to sell [it] for parts, basically, because the mice just separated every wire from every connection,” he says. “The repair guy was like, ‘You know, I could figure this out, but [it’s] just not going to be worth it to you.’ But some of them were repairable and I did that. And then, I reincorporated those into the music that I was making.”

How Bob Dylan's greatest song changed music history — a deep-dive into an accidental masterpiece

It begins with the quick snap of a snare drum — a kind of shot heard round the world — followed immediately by the thump of a kick drum before the seven-piece rock band explodes with the theme that would propel the hit single “Like a Rolling Stone” toward the top of the pop charts and into the cultural stratosphere, where, after changing the notion of what a pop song could be and influencing a thousand artists to follow, the rock poet Bob Dylan would ultimately garner a Nobel Prize for literature.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Kedr Livanskiy, "Liminal Soul"

The most immediately striking aspect of Kedr Livanskiy’s music is the freeness with which it flits between genres and styles. Yana Kedrina, the Moscow-based musician performing under the name (which is Russian for “Lebanon cedar”), went from fronting punk bands to producing lo-fi and ambient-influenced electronic pop music, later bringing in flavors of jungle, progressive house, and shoegaze. She continues to wander wherever sounds beckon on new album Liminal Soul, exploring spaces between the acoustic and electronic, fantasy and reality, imagination and memory.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

In Conversation: Superchunk's Mac McCaughan Gets Experimental on His New Solo Album

When the pandemic is studied decades from now, there’s no question that there’ll be many dissertations written on the effect the lockdown had on art and self-expression—and if you’re currently reading this in 2048, we recommend Mac McCaughan’s The Sound of Yourself as an ideal embodiment of that phenomenon. The Superchunk frontman’s new solo album sees him stepping outside his sonic comfort zone to create a collection of songs that see him turning down the volume and experimenting with synthesizers and keyboards in a very deliberate and dynamic fashion.
MUSIC
Person
Peter Hook
Person
Brian Eno
Person
Mac Mccaughan
edmidentity.com

Get to Know the Techno Sound of Lupa

Arizona-based techno artist Lupa swung by to chat about how she developed a love for the genre and her forthcoming EP on mau5trap. Techno might be one of the oldest genres in the vast landscape of the dance music scene, but that doesn’t mean artists in that realm are confined to the sounds of the past. Instead, it’s constantly evolving as artists, both new and old alike, explore its reaches or develop a passion for everything from its hard, driving beats to more melodic soundscapes – and one of those fresh faces looking to change the game is Lupa.
MUSIC
indiacurrents.com

Kitanu’s Use of Sarod, Guitar, & Drums Spawns A New Sound

Kitanu, a Delhi-based five-piece band comprised of Rohan Prasanna on Sarod, Siddhant Sarkar on vocals, Omkar Raghupatrani on guitar, Guru Ganapathi on drums, and Arman Handa on Bass Guitar, features a unique sound of merged styles. Their debut EP is filled with influences from Jazz, Funk, Rock & Roll, Blues, Metal, and Bossa Nova. The band’s aim with their debut was to make good music and have fun, and through these three tracks, they have conveyed their love for music and their joy in making it. In this interview, they talked about the process behind their songwriting, the Indian influences in their music, and more.
MUSIC
vol1brooklyn.com

Morning Bites: Mac McCaughan’s Latest, Rachel Yoder Interviewed, David Leo Rice’s New Collection, and More

Jes Skolnik interviewed Mac McCaughan at Bandcamp Daily. The Literary Arts Emergency Fund is doing a second round of funding later this year. At Shondaland, Carolyn Kellogg talked publishing with Yahdon Israel. WWAC delved into a pair of Hugo-nominated novellas. The Southern Review of Books interviewed Nightbitch author Rachel Yoder.
BROOKLYN, NY
Amadhia

Seven Essential Marc Cary Albums on Bandcamp

Marc Cary had already built up an impressive discography before 2020. Since then, however, it’s grown into an avalanche. “I’ve been archiving myself since I can remember having something to record on,” the keyboardist says. “I record everything: all the rehearsals, all the performances. I’ve taken this pandemic time to go back through my archives and pull out some gems. I’ve had fun releasing the archive.”
INTERNET
Amadhia

Black Dice, “Mod Prog Sic”

If the shapeshifting, body-melting monstrosity of John Carpenter’s The Thing ever made it to land, it would have made a great addition to Black Dice. This legendarily undefinable outfit has itself made many transformations—bloody Providence hardcore; psych-noise tsunamis; gooey, acidic dance music—gleefully perverting sounds and maintaining a decidedly amorphous identity. That spirit seemed to influence an entire generation of musical mutants in the 2010s, right around the same time that Black Dice released their last album. Now, the trio of Bjorn Copeland, Eric Copeland and Aaron Warren return with Mod Prog Sic, a comeback that reclaims Black Dice’s legacy by gleefully chewing it up.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Waiting for a Signal or a Sound: TV on the Radio’s “Young Liars”

There is an aging generation of music obsessives whose choice method of music discovery was going to a friend’s house and using their computer to access file-sharing sites to discover new music, and I enthusiastically include myself in this lineage. It’s truly difficult to say what my life would look like today if I had not kept my nose in rock magazines and Kazaa in the early 2000s.
TV & VIDEOS
Amadhia

Okyerema Asante feat. Plunky, “Drum Message”

The music of Ghanaian percussionist Okyerema Asante and Richmond Virginia-born saxophonist James “Plunky” Branch is the product of a long cross-cultural dialogue between the music of Africa and its diaspora. In the early 1970s, Asante and his band, Hedzoleh Soundz, toured the United States with South African trumpet maestro Hugh Masekela. Around the same time, Branch and his band, Oneness of JuJu, were carving out a potent musical fusion of free-jazz, funk, and traditional West African folk music. In the Fall of 1977, Asante and Plunky came together to record Drum Message, an album that furthered this fruitful Pan-African musical exchange.
MUSIC
The Independent

Review: Sean Rowe's voice brings power to compelling new set

“The Darkness Dressed in Colored Lights" by Sean Rowe (Fluff & Gravy Records)Singer-songwriter Sean Rowe's big voice is part of the reason his new album has heft, but it's not the only one.His resonant baritone is matched on “The Darkness Dressed in Colored Lights” with powerful, well-made songs that range from somber to soaring. Taken together, the album builds on the promise of earlier work, including “To Leave Something Behind," a song that got Rowe noticed when it was featured in Ben Affleck s 2016 film, “The Accountant."The new album opens with “What Are We Now" a mellow but muscular...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Deep Purple announce Turning To Crime album, launch cover of Love's 7 And 7 Is

Deep Purple have announced the release of a covers album, Turning To Crime. The album will be released on November 26 via EarMusic, and was produced with Bob Ezrin, who also worked on the band's last three albums, Now What?!, InFinite and Whoosh!. Turning To Crime is Deep Purple's first...
MUSIC
NME

Summer Walker announces details of second album ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker has announced details of her second full-length album – ‘Still Over It’ will arrive next month. The record, which lands on November 5, follows the singer’s 2019 debut album ‘Over It’ and EP ‘Life On Earth’, which followed six months later. In a new trailer for the album,...
MUSIC
The Independent

Album reviews: Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under and BadBadNotGood – Talk Memory

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going UnderâââââWe live in a toxic world, according to Sam Fender. We’re politicised, polarised and in a permanent state of anxiety. Why not celebrate surviving all that, he seems to say on his second album, Seventeen Going Under.Fender broke through as a council estate kid singing about his upbringing in North Shields. His debut album tackled poverty, male suicide, class wars and white privilege with the kind of directness that only comes from lived experience. While he’s balked at comparisons to Bruce Springsteen, it’s easy to understand why they’re made: the 27-year-old has a similar, hollering...
MUSIC
Amadhia

The Best Beat Tapes on Bandcamp: September 2021

This month’s column spotlights a decade-spanning, globe-trotting compilation of wildly diverse beats from one of the L.A. beat scene’s major record labels, as well as a tape of boom-bap deconstructions from a Bay Area-based master that strike the perfect balance between avant-garde and approachable. There are loop-driven beats from another of Mutant Academy’s supremely talented cohort, and you’ll also find an album that sees an accomplished North Carolina nostalgist expanding his sound. And, as always, there’s more.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Seance Centre’s New Comp Channels Magic’s Musical Potential

Witches and magic are having a cultural moment right now. Tarot, crystals, and oracle cards have all rapidly risen on Google Search Trends, and the #witchtok tag on TikTok has 19.8 billion views and counting. The mass interest has made for more opportunities to educate the public about magic, which indirectly led to Séance Centre’s new compilation, Incantations.
MUSIC
Variety

Alanis Morissette Brings the Shamanism, and Garbage the Swagger, to Potent Night at Hollywood Bowl: Concert Review

The current tour by Alanis Morissette and Garbage has been characterized as a “Jagged Little Pill” 25th anniversary tour, and as it so happens, Garbage’s self-titled debut album came out just a couple of months after “Pill” did, so it’s a silver jubilee all around. What this occasion also means is that this has to be roughly the 23rd or 24th anniversary of starting to take both Morissette and Shirley Manson too much for granted, rather than holding them in mind all this time as national treasures. The pendulum has clearly swung back in the favor of their proper recognition, in...
MUSIC
Amadhia

Two Moon Junction

Subscribe now to receive all the new music Countersunk creates, including 31 back-catalog releases, delivered instantly to you via the Bandcamp app for iOS and Android. Learn more.
MUSIC

