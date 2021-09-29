Mac McCaughan Gets Used to the Sound of Himself

Mac McCaughan was using his time stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic to go through his studio and revisit all the gear he hadn’t used in a while when he made a discovery. “There were some things that had been colonized by mice, these keyboards—they got in and made homes in several keyboards, one of which is beyond repair. I have a Farfisa, it looks perfect on the outside, and it is irreparably damaged on the inside. I just have to sell [it] for parts, basically, because the mice just separated every wire from every connection,” he says. “The repair guy was like, ‘You know, I could figure this out, but [it’s] just not going to be worth it to you.’ But some of them were repairable and I did that. And then, I reincorporated those into the music that I was making.”