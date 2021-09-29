Max Verstappen Not Falling for Lewis Hamilton's Mind Games in F1 Title Fight

For someone who has covered IndyCar for nearly 40 years, the just-completed 2021 season will stand out in my personal memory bank as one of the best I’ve seen. Of course, the biggest story—heart-warming, inspirational and emotional—was Helio Castroneves’ record-tying fourth career win in the Indianapolis 500. A close second to that was how the 500 essentially returned to normal, so to speak, with nearly 150,000 fans in attendance this past Memorial Day weekend, unlike the 2020 Greatest Spectacle In Racing that not only was first postponed and then contested in August (???!!!), but also without any fans in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO