Max Verstappen Not Falling for Lewis Hamilton's Mind Games in F1 Title Fight
Red Bull Racing's Formula 1 championship contender Max Verstappen isn't falling for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's mind games. At least that's what Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Formula 1 veteran and now broadcaster David Coulthard are saying. However, Coulthard thinks Mercedes' Hamilton can also handle the psychological pressure of their ultra-intense 2021 world championship fight.www.autoweek.com
Comments / 0