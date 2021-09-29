CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Max Verstappen Not Falling for Lewis Hamilton's Mind Games in F1 Title Fight

By Global Motorsports Media
Autoweek.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Bull Racing's Formula 1 championship contender Max Verstappen isn't falling for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's mind games. At least that's what Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Formula 1 veteran and now broadcaster David Coulthard are saying. However, Coulthard thinks Mercedes' Hamilton can also handle the psychological pressure of their ultra-intense 2021 world championship fight.

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Red Bull trying to ‘influence’ Max Verstappen to avoid more collisions after Lewis Hamilton crash

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko insists the team are trying to help Max Verstappen avoid any more crashes by making sure there is a ‘mutual respect’ on the race track.The 23-year-old Dutch driver, who currently leads the drivers’ world championship by five points, collided with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at Monza, a crash which put them both out of the race.It is the second time this season that the two title rivals have come together, with Verstappen exiting the race on both occasions.And Marko, 78, has stressed that the team are keen to ensure their driver evades any more collisions.Speaking...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerhard Berger
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Ross Brawn
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
David Coulthard
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Q&A: Max Verstappen on the F1 title battle and Honda's progress

Red Bull driver insists he's "pretty relaxed" about increasingly tough title fight with Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen heads into this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix at Sochi locked in an intense – and increasingly fractious – battle for the championship with seven-time champion Sir Lewis Hamilton. After 15 races, the Dutchman...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Russian GP: Max Verstappen's second place 'like a victory' to Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton calls it 'mega damage limitation'

Verstappen, the championship leader arriving at the Russian GP, was forced to start from the back of the grid after taking a penalty for using a brand new Honda power unit. His progress through the field appeared to have stalled out in the dry as he ran in seventh place, but he was a major beneficiary of the late rain in Sochi as his early stop for intermediate tyres saw him overtake a number of cars trying to hold out on slicks and finish in second behind Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton warned by Mercedes chief that DNFs are a ‘no go’ in F1 title battle

Lewis Hamilton has been warned by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff that DNFs are a “no go” if the Briton is to retain his Formula One title.Hamilton’s championship victory last season saw him go level with Michael Schumacher on a record seven F1 titles, and the Mercedes driver holds a two-point lead over rival Max Verstappen with six races left this season.Hamilton, 36, beat the Red Bull driver to first place at the Russian Grand Prix last time out, but at the calendar’s previous event – the Italian GP – the pair took each other out of the race.That incident...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Mind Games#Red Bull Racing#Formula#Mercedes#European#Servus Tv#Mclaren#F1
thefocus.news

Max Verstappen's F1 debut: 2014 Japanese Grand Prix

It’s seven years to the day since Max Verstappen first drove a Formula One car – days after his 17th birthday. Who did Max Verstappen replace in the practice run at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, and what happened next?. Max Verstappen makes debut at 2014 Japanese Grand Prix. Over...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton not expecting grid penalty at Turkish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has said he does not expect to start Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix from the back of the grid.Hamilton’s Mercedes team are weighing up whether to hand the Briton a fourth engine here – one more than is permitted – with doubts over reliability.Such a move would see Hamilton, who leads Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just two points in the world championship standings with seven rounds left, penalised and thrown down the order.Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted that a fresh engine is on the table – but speaking on Thursday, the seven-time world champion said: “At the...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Racing Legend Colin McRae’s Old Subaru Rally Car Was Found in an Australian Barn. It Just Sold for $360,000.

There have been some special barn finds over the years, but they rarely turn out to be a car piloted by one of the greatest race car drivers of all time. A Prodrive Subaru Impreza rally car driven by the late Colin McRae was recently auctioned off by Lloyds Auctions for $360,000. The gavel price isn’t the most surprising part of the story, though. It’s that no one knew this car still existed until recently. This particular racer is one of 63 Imprezas the UK-based Prodrive team commissioned from Subaru for competition in the World Rally Championship (WRC) during the mid-‘90s, according...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Hamilton: Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen's Russia F1 penalty

Verstappen will start the Sochi race from the back of the grid alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after Red Bull elected to take a fresh Honda power unit. With the Dutchman wary about the possibilities to make up a lot of ground in the grand prix, Hamilton and Mercedes know they have a chance to score some valuable points against their rival in the title battle.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Sebastian Vettel unhappy with changes to Monaco Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel has questioned the decision to cut the Monaco Grand Prix weekend to three days from next season. By tradition, the famous race weekend sees practice take place on Thursday with a rest day on Friday, which would usually be filled by off-the-track events and festivities. But Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that will change from 2022, with practice set to be held on Friday like the rest of the calendar. The scheduling of qualifying and the race itself remains unchanged but the shortening of the weekend is intended to reduce the time the teams spend...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Up-and-Comer Alpine is Latest Manufacturer to Commit to WEC Hypercar Class

French manufacturer Alpine announced on Tuesday that it is committing to the FIA World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar category for four years, beginning in 2024. The plan calls for Alpine to enter two LMDh cars in the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar class. The car will feature an Oreca chassis and Alpine engine. Alpine plans to draw knowledge from its current involvement in Formula 1 to come in handy when time to begin development its hypercar power unit.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

8 Biggest Disappointments From the 2021 NTT IndyCar Season

For someone who has covered IndyCar for nearly 40 years, the just-completed 2021 season will stand out in my personal memory bank as one of the best I’ve seen. Of course, the biggest story—heart-warming, inspirational and emotional—was Helio Castroneves’ record-tying fourth career win in the Indianapolis 500. A close second to that was how the 500 essentially returned to normal, so to speak, with nearly 150,000 fans in attendance this past Memorial Day weekend, unlike the 2020 Greatest Spectacle In Racing that not only was first postponed and then contested in August (???!!!), but also without any fans in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Autoweek.com

Formula 1 Likely to Expand Sprint Qualifying on 2022 Schedule

Formula 1 has given the Sprint qualifying format a trial so far at Silverstone and Monza, while a third experiment is planned for the Brazilian Grand Prix. F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali reports enough positive feedback for the series to consider the Sprint race qualifying to be used at "one-third" of the races next year.
SOCCER
Autoweek.com

SRO America’s Mission Is 'The Best GT Racing in the World'

SRO America, formerly Pirelli World Challenge, is a customer GT racing series. In addition to GT3 racing, there is also the slightly slower GT4 class—think Toyota Supra, BMW M4, Porsche Cayman—that races separate from the GT3 cars. If you choose to race in one of the Pro-Am classes, you have...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

How Honda Will Continue to Play a Key Role at Red Bull F1 After 2021

Honda is leaving Formula 1 at the end of the year—a development that was announced 12 months ago this week—but the marque won’t completely walk into the F1 sunset when 2021 turns into 2022. It was already known that Red Bull and Honda had reached an agreement for the energy...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy