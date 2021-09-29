Listeners' List: Top Bars for Sports

Football season is back and there’s no better way to enjoy a game than with a rowdy crowd, cold drinks and delicious food. If students are looking to catch a game on television, there are a number of local dining options, and the decision for which place to choose may be the hardest part. To make the choice easier, here is a list of a few of Orange County’s finest establishments for any sporting event.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO