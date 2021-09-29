Property Watch: A Little Slice of Mansion Life in Capitol Hill
If you’ve spent a lot of time in North Capitol Hill, you’ve probably used a good amount of it ogling mansions in Millionaire’s Row and the Harvard-Belmont Historic District. These grand homes, some elaborate Craftsmans or Victorians, and others the historic revival styles popular in early-twentieth-century luxury homes, were originally for Seattle’s elite, kicked off by railroad baron and Henry Art Gallery founder Horace Chapin Henry.www.seattlemet.com
