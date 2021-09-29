Midweek COVID update for Avoyelles: 16 cases, 1 death, 297 tests

A basic rule of thumb when looking at one-day positive rates for COVID-19 is that the lower the number of tests, the higher the percent of positives. The best rule of thumb concerning one-day positive rates for COVID-19 is not to look at them at all. They are inconclusive and can be misleading. However, since we have been looking at these numbers to give readers some kind of idea of where Avoyelles Parish is in its war with the virus, we will continue to make note of those numbers.