CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avoyelles Parish, LA

Midweek COVID update for Avoyelles: 16 cases, 1 death, 297 tests

By Editorial
avoyellestoday.com
 8 days ago

A basic rule of thumb when looking at one-day positive rates for COVID-19 is that the lower the number of tests, the higher the percent of positives. The best rule of thumb concerning one-day positive rates for COVID-19 is not to look at them at all. They are inconclusive and can be misleading. However, since we have been looking at these numbers to give readers some kind of idea of where Avoyelles Parish is in its war with the virus, we will continue to make note of those numbers.

www.avoyellestoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

18 former NBA players charged in alleged $4 million health care fraud scheme

Eighteen former NBA players have been indicted and accused of defrauding the league's health and benefits plan of nearly $4 million, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The former players were charged with conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The scheme lasted from about 2017 through 2020 when the former...
Reuters

U.S. Senate rushes to advance $480 billion debt limit increase

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday took a step toward passing a $480 billion increase in Treasury Department borrowing authority, a move that would avert a catastrophic debt default later this month but set up another partisan showdown in early December. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Avoyelles Parish, LA
Government
County
Avoyelles Parish, LA
Avoyelles Parish, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
The Associated Press

Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., calling it an “offensive deprivation” of a constitutional right by banning most abortions in the nation’s second-most populous state since September. The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is...
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
The Hill

Senate reaches deal on short-term debt hike into December

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling into December. “We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said. Senators could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Lab Tests#Ldh#Ventilators#Covid#Louisianians
The Hill

CIA launches new center focused on China

The CIA is launching a new mission center to address threats posed by China, the latest evidence of the Biden administration’s focus on Beijing as its main foreign policy priority. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new unit, formally dubbed the China Mission Center, will cut...
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy