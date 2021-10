I recently had the opportunity to join The FABRICATOR Live at FABTECH 2021 with thefabricator.com Digital Editor Gareth Sleger and fellow blogger and Brown Dog Welding owner Josh Welton. Several weeks leading up to the show, Gareth reached out and asked me if I would be interested in appearing, and I said heck yeah! It sounded like a fun opportunity, and he said it would be pretty laid back in a professional atmosphere. He gave us a good idea of what we were going to be talking about and I was looking forward to doing so. I wasn’t sure what I was getting myself into, but as the discussion went on, I found it was very easy to talk about something that you enjoy and are passionate about.

