Unvaccinated health worker waits on judge

Star-Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upstate New York physical therapist who has been given a temporary religious exemption from having to get a COVID vaccination is confident a judge will uphold the exemption when the court rules in early October. A federal judge is considering a legal challenge that such exemptions are constitutionally required.

trib.com

Related
Washington Post

Thousands of D.C. health care workers remain unvaccinated amid flurry of religious exemption requests

Nearly 2,500 D.C. health-care workers remain unvaccinated following Thursday’s deadline to receive at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with nearly 70 percent of them requesting a religious exemption, according to city officials. D.C. government and health-care employees in the city are subject to different vaccination mandates announced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Star-Tribune

More Wyoming children are being hospitalized for COVID-19, some facilities near rationing care

More children were hospitalized with COVID-19 in September than in any month since the pandemic arrived in Wyoming, according to state data. At the same time, some Wyoming hospitals have reportedly contacted the state health department for guidance on how to respond if they need to begin rationing care, health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist told the Star-Tribune.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Therapist#Covid
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
