A first, from a player with no equals. Paris Saint-Germain had the moment they’d been waiting for, and one that Lionel Messi had been saving himself for.For 73 minutes of this group game against Manchester City, the Argentine had been doing his usual of playing in a staccato manner, conserving his energy. It is all of course so he can convert it into something wholly unusual, such as this astounding first goal for Paris Saint-Germain. Picking up the ball just inside the City half, Messi suddenly accelerated forward and left two defenders in his slipstream. The ball was played to...

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO