Fall prescribed fires planned

By Department of Natural Resources, Conservation
seeleylake.com
 8 days ago

SWAN VALLEY - The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is planning to complete prescribed fire operations this fall. A prescribed fire burn plan is created for each project to establish control measures to meet project objectives. Careful monitoring of fuel moisture, temperatures, relative humidity, wind and forecasted weather systems ensures parameters identified in the burn plan are met and determines if conditions are favorable to safely and will meet project objectives.

www.seeleylake.com

Montana State
