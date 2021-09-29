Fall prescribed fires planned

It’s September 30. A new lookout tower is nearing completion on Pinnacle Peak outside of Enumclaw. Take a survey to help Seattle Parks and Recreation plan for the future. State parks is holding a meeting to share proposed plans for the Palouse Falls area. Land managers have announced some upcoming prescribed burns. And a Stonehenge memorial in the Columbia River Gorge was added to the National Register of Historical Places. Here’s some news you may have missed while out on trail this week.

