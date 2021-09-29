Blue Hawks down Blackhawks
SEELEY LAKE – The Blackhawks hosted the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks Sept. 24 and suffered their first loss of the season. The first minutes of the game were disastrous for the Blackhawks setting a grim tone for the rest of the game. Blackhawks' kickoff was returned nearly the entire length of the field and Thompson Falls scored a touchdown two plays later. Thompson Falls was back in the end zone three plays later after picking off a pass making it 0-14 with 10:38 on the clock.www.seeleylake.com
