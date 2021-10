Five steps to help your organization avoid what could be millions in damages from cybersecurity attacks. After a record year of data breaches highlighted widespread vulnerabilities, many enterprises are rethinking their cybersecurity strategies. Organizations that enabled remote access or moved to the cloud and work-from-home quickly out of necessity as the pandemic spread are finding that they may not have fully addressed security dependencies in the process. Industry experts expect that hackers are both aware of these emerging vulnerabilities and working to exploit them. As a result, large-scale attacks are expected to continue to proliferate well into 2022, affecting even those organizations that are veteran cloud users.

