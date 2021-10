There are a few true things about New York, newly added to the list are funny road names. They are abundant. The thing is, even if they seem childish, they probably didn't use to be. In 2021 it feels like everyone has some incredibly crude humor. Combine that with old street names and you're sure to laugh about some very funny street names. Some are dirty, and some are just flat-out odd. One thing is for sure, they all are actual street names right here in New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO