Standalone Mod STALKER: The Journey With New Maps Now Available
The project STALKER: The Journey, a standalone mod with new maps and a campaign set two decades after the events of the trilogy by GSC World, has debuted. Fans of the Slavic post-apocalypse await S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, but many creative fans are still eagerly digging into older installments of the series, regularly providing us with noteworthy modifications. The latest mod of this type is The Journey for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat.www.gamepressure.com
