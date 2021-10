SEELEY LAKE – The Quarteto Nuevo concert Sept. 26 was a concert of firsts. This was the first 2 Valleys Stage (2VS) concert in 18 months, the first 2VS concert hosted by a local business and the first performance in the concert series held outside. The founders of 2VS were also present and it was the first for many of the more than 75 in attendance hearing a world chamber jazz ensemble.