Steam Deck is Strong, but Struggles With Cyberpunk 2077
Thanks to a Chinese tester, we learned how Steam Deck handles Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, Doom, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider and several other games. The Steam Deck is still a few months away from release, but the first units have been making their way to select individuals for some time now. One of them is a Chinese tester, who benchmarked the device in several productions. His impressions suggest that the hardware can cope quite decently even with demanding titles.www.gamepressure.com
Comments / 0