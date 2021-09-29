CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steam Deck is Strong, but Struggles With Cyberpunk 2077

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a Chinese tester, we learned how Steam Deck handles Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, Doom, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider and several other games. The Steam Deck is still a few months away from release, but the first units have been making their way to select individuals for some time now. One of them is a Chinese tester, who benchmarked the device in several productions. His impressions suggest that the hardware can cope quite decently even with demanding titles.

