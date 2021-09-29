CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Squid Game in Roblox - Ton of Games Trying to Ride on the Show

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorean TV show Squid Game is quite successful on Netflix, but not only there. The production has lived to see its own unofficial games, which are making waves on the Roblox platform. Netflix's latest TV hit is the Korean show Squid Game. It premiered on September 17 and entered the...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Viral TikTok exposes how difficult Squid Game’s challenges really are

The hit Korean Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ has taken the internet by storm, and now, TikTok users are discovering how deadly the show’s challenges actually are by trying them out themselves. In the show, hundreds of down-on-their-luck individuals agree to participate in a series of challenges based on children’s games...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Korean#Squid Game#Tb#Hexa Game#Fish Game#Steam
Glamour

Squid Game Season 2 Details: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Whether or not you've gotten a chance to watch it yet, you have definitely heard of Netflix's Squid Game by now. The hit Korean drama series—about a group of cash-strapped players who agree to participate in games with extremely high stakes—has taken off faster than…well, almost anything the streaming service has dropped before.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

10 Movies And Shows To Watch After You Finish Squid Game

So, you've finished watching Netflix's "Squid Game" and now you need more. While season two might be on the way sometime soon, we've compiled a list of some of the best dystopian death game movies and tv shows for you to watch in the meantime. Hwang Dong-hyuk's Korean survival series...
TV SERIES
IGN

Squid Game Is On Track to Become Netflix's Biggest Show

Squid Game is on track to become Netflix's biggest TV show ever — if the early viewership figures hold. According to Deadline, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos estimated that Squid Game could top the streaming service's charts, judging by the numbers, though he didn't specify which particular metric he was monitoring to gauge its popularity. He simply told CNET and others that there's "a very good chance it's going to be our biggest show ever."
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

A Sweet But Deadly ‘Squid Game’ Challenge Is All the Rage on TikTok

Squid Game is the Netflix’s newest streaming sensation, a chilling Korean show about working-class people who would rather complete in a bloody battle royale than be slowly crushed under the boot of capitalism. Naturally, this got the TikTok set thinking about how they would hack it in their very own Squid Game, namely the Dalgona Candy Challenge. On the show, players are tasked with carving shapes of various degrees of difficulty out of a Korean honeycomb candy similar to toffee. Each player is given a flat dalgona in a tin, which features the outline of the shape, and can only use...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Netflix
gamepressure.com

Battles in EVE Online Will be Even Bigger; CCP Tests Important Changes

Larger battles in EVE Online, more stable gameplay and no downtime? All this may be enabled by a solution, which CCP Games is currently working on. EVE Online is famous for many achievements of its players, but let's agree - it's the huge battles that attract the most attention. Clashes of space fleets may soon become even bigger thanks to the changes announced by devs at CCP Games. Details are discussed in an extensive technical post on the game's official website.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Squid Game is the perfect Netflix show for Zero Escape & Danganronpa likers

Listen up, escape room fans. There's a new Korean drama you need to watch. It's called Squid Game, it's on Netflix, and it's real good. It's a show about 456 down and outers - folks with no life, family or who are in huge piles of debt - who enter a deadly competition to win a truck ton of money to help them turn their life around. All they need to do is compete in six games. Easy peasy, everyone thinks. How hard can that be? Only the first of those games, a riff on the classic children's game Statues / Grandma's Footsteps / Red Light Green Light - involves running toward a giant automaton with motion sensors in her eyes, as well as a team of snipers waiting in the rafters to take down anyone who does stay perfectly at the right time.
VIDEO GAMES
The Dad

Netflix’s Mega-Popular ‘Squid Game’ Has Invaded Roblox, for Better or Worse

My wife and I are almost finished watching the first season of Netflix‘s breakout-hit ‘Squid Game’, and we’re absolutely addicted. For the uninitiated, Squid Game is a nine-episode South Korean thriller where everyday people are offered the opportunity to go to a remote island to play children’s games to earn a ridiculous amount of cash. The problem these people quickly realize is that these games are life or death situations, and the participants are fighting for their lives to win the grand prize. It’s a rollercoaster ride of emotions, to say the least. Jam-packed with ultra-violence and moral dilemmas, it’s not for the faint of heart, but it’s 100% binge-worthy. Apparently, it’s also really popular on the children’s video game Roblox too, which is both hilarious and horrifying all at once.
TV SERIES
baylorlariat.com

Review: Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ is the newest must-watch show

Netflix’s new series, “Squid Game,” is a Korean drama that follows Seong Gi-hun, Cho Sang-woo and hundreds of others as they accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside awaits a tempting prize with deadly high stakes— a survival game that has a whopping $40 million prize. The...
TV SERIES
BBC

Squid Game: The Netflix show adding murder to playground nostalgia

Even if you haven't watched the show or seen the memes taking over the internet - chances are you've probably heard of Squid Game. Everyone has been talking about the hyper-violent thriller that has become a massive hit ever since it launched on Netflix two weeks ago. In fact, the...
TV SERIES
playpennsylvania.com

Squid Game Shows the Extreme And Dystopian Side of Gambling Addiction

Responsible Gaming Education Week was September 19-25. Pennsylvania casinos and organizations like the American Gaming Association highlighted ways they raise awareness for responsible play and various resources available. Their efforts were arguably topped by Netflix’s September 17 release of Squid Game. It is currently the top show on the streaming...
GAMBLING
talesbuzz.com

Watch the Cast of Squid Game React to Their Own Show

If you haven’t noticed by now, Netflix’s Squid Game is the latest streaming phenomenon we’re obsessed with. Just as much as we can’t get enough of the show, neither can the cast who took the time to share their own critiques of their performances in a recent video. In the clip, cast members Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun), Park Hae-soo (Jo Sang-woo), art director Chae Kyung-sun, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk got together to shed some light on how the series came to be and share some behind-the-scenes insight.
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Dumbfoundead Describes Watching TV Shows Like ‘Squid Game’ With Dubs Is ‘Wack’

Korean-American hip hop artist Dumbfoundead shared his thoughts on watching dubbed TV shows and films in his Fun With Dumb podcast. In the “Who Would Survive Squid Game?” episode, the rapper told his co-hosts Rick Lee a.k.a. LYRICKS and Steffie Baik about his own experience of watching dubbed TV and film when he migrated to the US from Argentina as a child. “When I first came to America, I spoke Spanish only… And I remember watching the Spanish channel, Univision, and then Chucky was on, and I remember Chucky be like, “Me llamó Chucky!” and it was way more scarier in Spanish than in English.”
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy