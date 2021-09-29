Squid Game in Roblox - Ton of Games Trying to Ride on the Show

My wife and I are almost finished watching the first season of Netflix‘s breakout-hit ‘Squid Game’, and we’re absolutely addicted. For the uninitiated, Squid Game is a nine-episode South Korean thriller where everyday people are offered the opportunity to go to a remote island to play children’s games to earn a ridiculous amount of cash. The problem these people quickly realize is that these games are life or death situations, and the participants are fighting for their lives to win the grand prize. It’s a rollercoaster ride of emotions, to say the least. Jam-packed with ultra-violence and moral dilemmas, it’s not for the faint of heart, but it’s 100% binge-worthy. Apparently, it’s also really popular on the children’s video game Roblox too, which is both hilarious and horrifying all at once.
