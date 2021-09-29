CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gridlock between LSU and BRPD hinders the passage of open communication agreement

By Staff Report
Daily Iberian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld and new legislation requires LSU and the Baton Rouge Police Department to establish a memorandum of understanding that would open communication on investigations conducted by local police as they relate to students. Lawmakers hope this will help LSU better track and discipline routine perpetrators of sexual assault. Disagreement between the two departments has halted any further steps, however, according to The Advocate. The finalization of the MOU has been at a standstill for at least six months.

