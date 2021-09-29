Gridlock between LSU and BRPD hinders the passage of open communication agreement

Old and new legislation requires LSU and the Baton Rouge Police Department to establish a memorandum of understanding that would open communication on investigations conducted by local police as they relate to students. Lawmakers hope this will help LSU better track and discipline routine perpetrators of sexual assault. Disagreement between the two departments has halted any further steps, however, according to The Advocate. The finalization of the MOU has been at a standstill for at least six months.