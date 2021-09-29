Food safety during a disaster

From summer to winter, storms and other situations can cause a power outage in your home and put some kitchen items at risk. September is Food Safety Awareness Month, and Washington County Public Health Inspector Cindy Chavez has some tips for when you’re sitting in the dark. When you’re faced with a power outage, Chavez advises to make note of the time in order to know how long you’ve been without power, “Keep the refrigerator and the freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain that cold temperature. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if it’s unopened, and it can last up to 48 hours so it really depends, making sure that the door is closed is really key.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO