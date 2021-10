SEELEY LAKE – At the Seeley Lake Fire Board Sept. 21 meeting, the Fire Chief Dave Lane provided updates regarding calls, grants and staffing. As of August 2021, the Department has responded to 267 calls this year, up 66 calls from August 2020. This is a 24% increase. Lane said he believes this is the highest call volume the District has had to-date based on historic call records he has found.