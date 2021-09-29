Tech Support Employee Expects Speakerless Computer To Make Noise
Look, some people end up coming to learn that they're just not cut out for certain gigs. It sounds like this dude might've landed himself into a job that just doesn't play off his strengths. That's perfectly alright. It's totally fine to toss the ego aside, embrace sweet humility, and try out something new. That could be the advisable move for this employee. The fact that they somehow got confused over a computer not making sound, after being told that it didn't have speakers, kind of escapes explanation. Check out another tech support tale with this story about a coworker who demanded a mathematically impossible computer, and got proven incompetent.cheezburger.com
