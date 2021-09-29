Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

Freeman went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Diamondbacks. All three of Freeman's hits went for extra bases in this one. The 32-year-old doubled in the first and fifth innings before adding some insurance with a two-run home run in the ninth inning. The five-time All-Star has eight hits, with four of those going for extra bases, over his last three games and has at least a hit in 18 of 19 games played in September. Freeman is enjoying another excellent season overall, slashing .304/.393/.519 with 31 home runs, 82 RBI, 116 runs scored, eight steals and 77:98 BB:K over 652 plate appearances.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO