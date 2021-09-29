Rudolph William McQuatters III Aug. 10, 1965 – Sept. 23, 2021

SEELEY LAKE - Rudolph (Buster) William McQuatters III, 56, of Seeley Lake passed away Sept. 23. Rudolph was born in Midland, Texas on Aug. 10, 1965 to Norma and Rudolph William McQuatters II. He was blessed with his first son Seth William Wade McQuatters on July 29, 1992. Rudolph then met the love of his life shortly after. On May 13, 2000 he married Alicia Dawn Strumpfer and added five wonderful children to his family. Andrew, Jonathan, David, Mary and Cera.