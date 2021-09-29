CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

What Does ‘Diamond Hands’ Mean?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObWL9_0cBvnscC00

“Diamond hands” refers to someone that can hold their positions to the end despite the headwinds. When you have diamond hands, you have high-risk tolerance and don’t quickly exit your positions. The primary goal of someone with diamond hands is to hold a position until they achieve your investment goals.

“Diamond hands” is a phrase flying across Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, the forum that led to the GameStop frenzy early this year. Apart from diamond hands, there are other new popular investment terms, including bagholders, tendies, mother of all short squeezes and others.

What Are Diamond Hands?

Popularized by WallStreetBets lingo, “diamond hands” is an idiom used in the stock market to discuss shares and options trading . It refers to someone who has high risk tolerance, the ability to stomach high volatility in their assets.

Likened to diamonds with unyielding strength, traders with diamond hands are often determined to hold their position regardless of what’s happening in the market. Simply put, these traders don’t cave under pressure.

The phrase diamond hands was popularized early this year when r/WallStreetBets members teamed up to create a short squeeze in the meme stock, GME 一 they shorted the stock and called on each other to have ‘diamond hands’ and not sell until the stock went ‘to the moon.”

Diamond Hands vs. Paper Hands

Here are some of the key differences between the two.

What Does Diamond Hands Mean?

As mentioned, diamond hands refer to anyone who doesn’t sell their position even during big market swings. Instead, they hold until they get the profits they want. If you’ve got diamond hands, you won’t mind what price action may bring to the assets you own. Your primary goal is to hold your position until you achieve your investment goal despite the potential risks and losses.

What Does Paper Hands Mean?

A “paper hand” trader, on the other hand, is someone that doesn’t have the patience to hold their positions. They are easily shaken by market volatility and often exit their positions when they see any sign of risk. Their primary objective is to minimize risk in order to prevent losses. If you’ve got paper hands, you’ll sell under pressure to avoid losing money. “Paper hands” is the opposite of “diamond hands.”

The bottom line is that diamond hand traders have patience. The strategy is only suitable for those with high endurance. Paper hand traders don’t have as much patience as those with diamond hands; they’re more likely to engage in intraday trading for quick gains. “Diamond hands” is a trading strategy suited for long-term investors, while paper hands are for swing traders and day traders .

Takeaway

Diamond hand traders focus on holding their positions until the end even if there are headwinds because they’re willing to take risks. Paper hand traders, on the other hand, exit positions when they see any sign of risk.

With more trading forums proliferating, traders and investors will likely come up with more investment terms. As such, you should make an effort to stay up-to-date with the latest investment terms and trends.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What Does ‘Diamond Hands’ Mean?

Comments / 0

Related
Clearfield Progress

What does Mild Covid Symptoms Mean? #Shorts

What does it mean when you hear that someone (or yourself) has mild covid symptoms? Dr. Jen Caudle is here to answer this frequently asked question. Check out Dr. Jen Caudle on Instagram: @drjencaudle. Want to see more Health videos? Subscribe to our channel!. Connect with Health - http://www.health.com. News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Schaeffer's Investment Research

What Does the SPX Pullback Mean for Stocks?

Last Thursday, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) closed more than 5% below its early September all-time high. This also marked the first time the index crossed the 5% pullback level in more than a year. This week, I am diving into how stocks usually behave after a 5% dip, considering this hasn’t happened in quite some time. I will also look at historical data to determine what the chances are that the next level for the stock market is the 10% correction level, or a new all-time high.
STOCKS
KTEN.com

Inflation cools, what does this mean for real estate?

Originally Posted On: https://www.fairviewlending.com/inflation-cools-what-does-this-mean-for-real-estate/. Prices for an array of consumer goods rose less than expected in August in a sign that inflation may be starting to cool, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. The consumer price index increased 5.3% from a year earlier and 0.3% from July. Is inflation really cooling? What does this mean for real estate and in turn stocks? Is it time to open the Champagne and celebrate ?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Options Trading#Tendies#Gme
The Motley Fool

Facebook Outage: What Does This Mean for Investors?

The outage started before noon EDT. Lost revenue could amount to around $100 million already. This is the company's longest outage in over a decade. Update: Facebook's platforms are coming back online following a six-hour outage. Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) were pummeled on Monday, along with many other tech stocks,...
INTERNET
The Drum

What does the greenwashing crackdown mean for marketers?

This week, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) – a UK government regulatory body – and Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) announced they were cracking down on environmental and sustainability claims. Marketers may think they are already compliant, but how can they ensure they are abiding by the new guidelines? Jessi Baker of Provenance, a tech platform that helps brands track the journey of their products, weighs in.
ECONOMY
Radar Online.com

Jamie Spears' Attorney Demands Nearly $2 Million In New Estate Battle As Britney Refuses To Pay Staggering $500K Conservatorship Bill

The primary attorney for Jamie Spears in his conservatorship battle with his daughter, Britney Spears, is charging millions as part of a new estate battle. Days after the pop star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, refused to pay Vivian Thoreen of law firm Holland & Knight the more than $500,000 she requested to cover the cost of "media matters," she demanded almost $2 million in legal fees as part of a separate case.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $1,500 Right Now

The best way to generate wealth through the stock market is to buy and hold shares of great companies for many years. Both of these stocks are down year-to-date, but each has a tremendous history of growth and can keep delivering. If you're looking for great stocks to invest your...
STOCKS
pockettactics.com

Roblox noob – what does noob mean in Roblox?

Noob is a pretty infamous term in the world of gaming, but strange as ever, Roblox has twisted the meaning of the term into something that feels wholly unique. Being a Roblox noob isn’t considered negative, and if anything it’s celebrated, with games like Mega Noob Simulator devoted to becoming the biggest noob, and a whole sub-community of Roblox players who don the iconic noob outfit with pride.
VIDEO GAMES
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
55K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy