Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 video: The state of Roy Kent’s eyebrows

The first season of Ted Lasso was the best show to debut at the worst of times. With a raging pandemic that proved to have no end in sight after a bleak summer, the shining optimism of the mustachioed Lasso (Jason Sudekis) bringing the best out of a broken team of English footballers and their upper management was like injecting sunshine into the veins of humanity itself. For the highly anticipated and current second season, no one would have blamed the creative team for settling into doing much of the same, with new Lassoisms yet again bringing everyone together each episode. Instead, Season 2 has been using its new episodes to affirm that the series is ultimately about growth and making yourself the best “you” you can be—and that path doesn’t always go down the sunniest road. Sometimes it means confronting dark parts of yourself that maybe you didn’t even know were there. In other words, the key to succeeding in life isn’t all about biscuits and believing.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO