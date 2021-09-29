CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 video: The state of Roy Kent’s eyebrows

cartermatt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 on Apple TV+ this Friday, the star of the show may be Roy Kent’s eyebrows. Who would have guessed?. In the sneak peek below (via TVLine), you get a sense of why Roy is so upset. Apparently, Keeley wants to do a photoshoot at home and his eyebrows are a bit too crazy for it. Also, he’s supposed to wear all black — which is oddly a problem despite his current fashion choices.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Badger Herald

‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ clean up at this year’s Emmy Awards

Each year, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presents the Primetime Emmy Awards to members of the industry in recognition of outstanding involvement in primetime television programming. Going into this year, it was clear that two programs would run the night: “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso.”. Awards honor writing,...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Why did Emily VanCamp leave The Resident, role of Nic Nevin?

Why did Emily VanCamp leave The Resident and her role of Nic Nevin so early in season 5? We know that a lot of people will be finding out the news tonight for the first time, and there’s no denying that it’s going to be indescribable loss to the show. VanCamp was one of the original cast members and thanks in part to her work on Revenge (plus her time in the MCU), we know that there were plenty of people out there excited to watch this show.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale spoilers: Abigail’s confession to Noah

Leading into the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale on ABC Tuesday night, all signs point to Abigail and Noah being over. After all, he told her on this past episode that it wasn’t going to work! There were some issues leading up to that moment; namely, that Abigail was unresponsive to some of his overtures and he wasn’t sure that she actually loved him. He had told her of some of his feelings, and ultimately didn’t get much of an answer.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 4 spoilers: Gibbs, McGee, & Naktok Bay, Alaska

If you’re interested in what’s ahead on NCIS season 19 episode 4, it really starts with one simple thing: The state of Alaska. At the conclusion of tonight’s episode 3, it was made clear that Gibbs and McGee were going to travel up there in tandem hoping to get answers on what Sonova Industries is really up to. Based on the evidence we’ve gotten so far, it appears as though this group was building some sort of copper mine up in Naktok Bay, Alaska. (For the record, that doesn’t appear to be a real place — or at the very least, it’s a name that is being substituted by the show.)
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyebrows
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Cast Members Debate Life After Death in Episode 10 Sneak Peek

Episode 10 of Ted Lasso Season 2 will be about death. In a sneak peek of the episode, several characters are seen discussing what happens to a person when they die. Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) says he always believed that people who did good things go to Heaven and bad who did bad things go to Hell. But people now tend to do both good and bad things so he's not sure what happens.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10: No Weddings and a Funeral

It’s Rebecca’s turn to be in focus as she grapples with the unexpected emotions that come from a sudden loss. On Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10, “No Weddings and a Funeral,” the strength of love and togetherness for P.C. Richmond is put to the test. The team knows their...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 3: Nic’s father returning for farewell

As we prepare for tomorrow’s The Resident season 5 episode 3, all signs point to this being the painful goodbye for Nic Nevin. Is the character going to die? We can’t say that with absolute certainty, but there is nothing within the promotional materials for this episode that makes us hopeful. The situation for Emily VanCamp’s character is going to be dire, and the promo at the bottom of this article is another reminder of that.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
cartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Aftermath of Maddie’s decision

As we prepare for 9-1-1 season 5 episode 4 over on Fox next week, we know that there’s a lot of big stuff for the writers to take on. While it may be true that we’re on the other side of the blackout, there are some other issues that need to be addressed, as well.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

These ‘Ted Lasso’ Birthday Cards On Etsy Reference The 'Believe' Sign And Roy Kent

There’s a lot to love about Apple TV+’s award-winning comedy series Ted Lasso. It has lovable characters like the overly optimistic Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and foul-mouthed Roy Kent (Gold Goldstein), delicious shortbread biscuits, rom-communism, and adorable moments with the entire AFC Richmond team. Just watching an episode is enough to put you in a good mood, so why not share that happiness with your bestie by getting them one of these Ted Lasso birthday cards on Etsy?
APPLE
Paste Magazine

Ted Lasso Season 2 Is Exploring the Darker Sides of Its Characters, and That's What Makes It Great

The first season of Ted Lasso was the best show to debut at the worst of times. With a raging pandemic that proved to have no end in sight after a bleak summer, the shining optimism of the mustachioed Lasso (Jason Sudekis) bringing the best out of a broken team of English footballers and their upper management was like injecting sunshine into the veins of humanity itself. For the highly anticipated and current second season, no one would have blamed the creative team for settling into doing much of the same, with new Lassoisms yet again bringing everyone together each episode. Instead, Season 2 has been using its new episodes to affirm that the series is ultimately about growth and making yourself the best “you” you can be—and that path doesn’t always go down the sunniest road. Sometimes it means confronting dark parts of yourself that maybe you didn’t even know were there. In other words, the key to succeeding in life isn’t all about biscuits and believing.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Could Sam leave the team?

Season 2 episode 11 carries with it the title of “Midnight Train to Royston.” Do you want to know more about the story?. It feels like the proper place to start things off here is by sharing the story’s official synopsis; otherwise, we’re left spinning our wheels for a good while.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Rebecca Makes Big Decision on Her New Relationship in Episode 10

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10 spoilers ahead.] One of the most interesting storylines in Ted Lasso Season 2 is Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and her relationship with Sam (Toheeb Jimoh). But it looks like the romance between the two has ended before it really got started. In Episode 10, Rebecca and Sam are talking in a closet (since very few people know about the relationship). Rebecca tells Sam that he's "wonderful" which is a big problem for her. She then says that until she figures out why that is a problem, she can't be with him.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Ted Lasso Review: No Weddings and a Funeral (Season 2 Episode 10)

After last week’s surreal, Beard-focused installment, things return to something a little more like normal on Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10, “No Weddings and a Funeral,” an hour that nevertheless shakes up the series’ generally lighthearted feel with the death of an unseen but impactful character. Perhaps we all...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

In Defense of ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2, a Risky Sequel That’s the Good Kind of Messy

For anyone paying close attention, Ted Lasso’s Season 2 breakdown was inevitable. Despite the soccer coach’s aggressively sunny demeanor, the writing was on the wall from his very first press conference in the show’s pilot episode, when he gets so overwhelmed by jet lag and the barrage of sneering attention that a high-pitched ringing creeps into the sound mix as his hands start their telltale twitch underneath the table. That time, he manages to shake it off. By the end of the first season, though, the true cost of Ted’s determination to be positive no matter what reveals itself,
TV SERIES
The Dad

Ted Lasso Shows Us It’s Okay To Get Help

In August of 2020, the perfect show came along at the perfect time. After nearly a year in lockdown, we all needed a big dose of positivity and it came in the form of Ted Lasso on AppleTV. For many, watching Ted Lasso became a type of self-care. Groundbreaking in its overwhelming optimism, the first season of the show hit all the right notes. Rightfully so, it cleaned up at this years Emmys, and the cast earned a huge raise for season 3.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Ted Lasso: Everything we know about season 3

Ted Lasso recently picked up four Emmy Awards, and fans are already asking when a third season is on its way.The Apple TV+ series took home the top prize for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Jason Sudekis, who plays the titular football coach, was awarded the gong for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham also won supporting actor awards for their performances in the Apple Plus show.With Ted Lasso being such a hit with critics and audiences, fans are thinking ahead to the next chapter of the show, which has been praised for its depiction...
TV SERIES
TVLine

A Heartbreaking Ted Lasso Explores Ted and Rebecca's Repressed Traumas

Two weeks after revealing that Ted Lasso‘s title character suffered an unspeaking tragedy during his formative years, the Emmy-winning comedy series painted a brutal picture of that fateful day. As he prepared for Rebecca’s father’s funeral, Ted suffered yet another panic attack — this one so crippling that it required a home visit from Sharon. The psychologist posited that it was only natural that another funeral would trigger memories of his own father’s service. But Ted didn’t attend his father’s service, he told her. “Why not?” she asked. “Because he quit,” Ted answered. “He quit on his family, quit on himself. And I...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy