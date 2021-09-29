CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Finale preview!

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight on CBS the Big Brother 23 finale is going to be here, and we couldn’t be more excited to break all of the action down! This is going to be an interesting finale for a few different reasons, but the focus at present has to be on Azah. If...

goodhousekeeping.com

Freddie Highmore Just Dropped Major News and 'The Good Doctor' Fans Are Freaking Out

Season 5 of ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor returned with an unexpected twist — both in the show and in real life. Ahead of the new season premiering on Monday, a two-minute trailer teased that The Good Doctor would pick up at Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara)’s wedding. Alas, it ended up only being a dream sequence. But after fans watched the beginning of the fifth season, Freddie Highmore himself stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared that he has already walked down the aisle off the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Are “Not Impressed” and Want 'NCIS: New Orleans' Back Right Away

NCIS: Hawai'i officially kicked off on Monday night … but despite the excitement, some folks weren't thrilled with the first episode. The new addition to the NCIS franchise follows Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team comprised of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant). Though the first episode was largely about setting the scene for the series, it was apparently enough for some to make up their minds about NCIS: Hawai'i joining the CBS primetime lineup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Reality Tea

Hannah Chaddah Says Azah Awasum Cemented Big Brother Loss By Targeting Her In The Final 5 Of Big Brother

If you watched Big Brother this season, you probably have about 39048 thoughts on The Cookout alliance. Not only did the alliance bring the drama throughout the season, but watching them work out their power dynamics in the final six was a SIGHT. That’s not even mentioning the iconic strategy developed by Tiffany Mitchell that will forever demand a shout […] The post Hannah Chaddah Says Azah Awasum Cemented Big Brother Loss By Targeting Her In The Final 5 Of Big Brother appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The Neighborhood' Character to Suffer Devastating Loss in Upcoming Episode

The Neighborhood is a comedy, but new showrunner Meg DeLoatch plans to take the series, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, in a more serious direction in Season 4. In the upcoming Oct. 11 episode of the CBS sitcom, Beth Behrs' character Gemma will suffer a miscarriage, inspired by DeLoatch's own experiences. DeLoatch defended using a multi-camera sitcom to tell this story, noting it helps normalize the discussion of a tragedy millions of parents face.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Resident EP, Star Matt Czuchry Break Down 'Traumatic' Episode 3 and Why Nic's Fate Made 'Logical Sense'

The following post contains major spoilers for Season 5, Episode 3 of The Resident. Haven’t watched yet? Avert your eyes, stat! Emily VanCamp officially said goodbye to The Resident on Tuesday night — and Conrad was forced to say the same to his longtime love, Nic. In Episode 3 of the Fox medical drama’s fifth season, Nic passed away after the car accident she’d been involved in last week ultimately left her brain-dead. Despite Conrad’s initial denial of the situation, and the best efforts of Billie and the Chastain team — including the decision to put Nic in a medically induced...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: ‘The Skinner’ premiere title confirmed

We know that there’s been speculation there for a while about the title of The Blacklist season 9 premiere; we’re glad it’s finally confirmed!. Today, NBC made it 100% official that “The Skinner” is the title of the October 21 episode and while that may not say much of anything about the show itself, it’s still certainly worth celebrating. It’s also a sign that The Blacklist is keeping one part of the show familiar even after the exit of Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 3 expectations: Who’s in the most trouble?

We’re starting to approach now Survivor 41 episode 3 on CBS tonight, so what is it that we could see transpire?. The first thing we’re hoping for, beyond just great drama, is that the game can start to settle itself down a little bit. There’s been WAY too many advantages/twists so early on, and it’s caused focus to be shifted away from alliances and also character-building. We know you have to surprise the contestants, but it feels like they could’ve cut some of the changes in half and still been just fine.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 34 Release Date and Spoilers

In episode 33 of ‘Big Brother’ season 23, Kyland felt the pressure of the last few days of the show that was not working out in his favor. Although Xavier promised to have his back, he wasn’t going to make Kyland his final companion. Instead, he seemed like the house’s next target. If you want to know how and why the tables have turned, there is a recap enclosing all the events of the latest episode. Now, you can check out all that we know about ‘Big Brother’ season 23 episode 34, here!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 4 spoilers: Gibbs, McGee, & Naktok Bay, Alaska

If you’re interested in what’s ahead on NCIS season 19 episode 4, it really starts with one simple thing: The state of Alaska. At the conclusion of tonight’s episode 3, it was made clear that Gibbs and McGee were going to travel up there in tandem hoping to get answers on what Sonova Industries is really up to. Based on the evidence we’ve gotten so far, it appears as though this group was building some sort of copper mine up in Naktok Bay, Alaska. (For the record, that doesn’t appear to be a real place — or at the very least, it’s a name that is being substituted by the show.)
ALASKA STATE
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Part 1 of the final HOH went down, but all everyone could talk about was Kyland’s messy exit

So that happened. Kyland gave us one of the messiest exits ever on “Big Brother 23” Thursday and really, we’re here for the drama. This season has gone too predictably, so leave it to Ky to try to come for Xavier via his nephew named after Kobe Bryant as he’s walking out the door. A big fat yikes but a moment for the “BB” books. It was all enough to make you forget that Part 1 of the final HOH was going to be played minutes later. Xavier won that, of course, so he gets to chillax until Wednesday. Derek F....
TV SHOWS
Big Brother 17

Big Brother 23 Episode 36 Recap: Final 3 Plays Part 1 Of Final HOH

Xavier, Azah and Derek F started their final battle to the Big Brother 23 Finale on Sunday night as they laid out their games for us and played Part 1 of the Final Head of Household Competition. Based on that Final 3, the outcome of that competition should come as...
TV SHOWS
Big Brother 17

Big Brother 23 Live Feeds: Feud Between Derek and Azah Escalates

Can someone explain to me why Derek would pick a fight with Azah just days before the Big Brother 23 finale? Especially when she could still potentially win Round 3 of the Final Head of Household on Big Brother 2021. Read on to get all the details of what took place on the Big Brother live feeds on Monday and find out what Azah told him as a result of it.
TV SHOWS
Big Brother 17

Big Brother 23 Live Feeds Week 12: Friday Daytime Highlights

After Kyland’s exit from the Big Brother 23 house on last night’s episode, the Final 3 houseguests have had a lot to say about Kyland’s gameplay throughout the season. Also, Derek’s ring that his father bought him went missing during last night’s Big Brother eviction show. Read on to find out who took it and whether Derek expects to get it back.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

In the Dark season 3 episode 12 spoilers: The last before big finale

Want to see more of what’s coming on In the Dark season 3 episode 12? The first thing you should know is this: The finale is coming soon! This is the penultimate episode of the season and on the other side of it, we’re going to have an epic finale. Think one that is stuffed full of twists, turns, and possible a big cliffhanger. Because the show has been renewed for another season, at least you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, all you gotta do is this about what’s happened in regards to Jess, and also whether or not Clemens and Josh will be able to track down Murphy. There are so many moving parts and with that, it’s almost impossible to know where we’ll start to see the show wind down. How will these loose ends be tied up?
TV SERIES
toofab.com

Big Brother Blowout: Final 3 Make Their Cases for Victory -- Plus, We Rank Every Houseguest

Part 1 of the final HOH comp plays out with the winner going straight to Part 3, live on Wednesday's finale -- see who gets a leg up on the competition. By the end of tonight's "Big Brother," one Houseguest was out of the running for the final Head of Household competition, but not necessarily out of the running for the $750,000 grand prize, to be awarded on Wednesday's live finale.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather films Bold and the Beautiful gig

Xavier Prather is fresh off of winning Big Brother 23 last week, and it goes without saying that he’ll be fulfilling another CBS tradition. After all, he is poised to appear on The Bold and the Beautiful coming up!. In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official account confirmed...
TV & VIDEOS
Big Brother 17

Big Brother 23 Winner: Finale Results Revealed

Let’s go! It’s time for the Big Brother 23 winner to be revealed in the season finale as the Final 3 Houseguests faced off in the last two competitions to crown the winner of BB23 and unveil America’s votes for the Favorite HG prize money. There are just three members...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ episode 33 recap: Did the final Veto save Azah or Kyland on September 22? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Immediately after the second double eviction of “Big Brother” Season 23, the Final 4 Head of Household competition was held between Xavier Prather, Derek Frazier and Kyland Young. (Azah Awasum was not eligible to compete as she served as HOH during the double.) All three Cookout guys gave it their all, but Xavier prevailed and ended up putting Azah and Kyland on the nominations block. Of course, as we know, this week’s final Veto of the summer is really the most important challenge this week. Whoever wins has all the power, as they get to determine who casts the sole...
TV SHOWS

