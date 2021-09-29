CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USPS to slow down some mail delivery starting Friday

By Kristen Holmes
 4 days ago
Americans across the country could start seeing slowdowns in mail delivery across the country as early as Friday, when the US Postal Service implements its new service standards.

