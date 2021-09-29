Netflix CEO: Squid Game might be our 'biggest show ever'

This is the broadest media coverage I have ever seen for a Korean drama with what is happening with Squid Game, and formerly it was Crash Landing on You when it became a pan-Asia hit last year and got mainstream viewership as well on Netflix. The Netflix drama premiered on September 17th and in the two weeks since has topped various country, region, and most recently worldwide #1 ranking on the streaming platform. It’s also gotten write ups in every single major newspaper in the US from The New York Times to the Los Angeles Time and all big publications in between the two coasts as well as online magazines. Now Netflix insiders are saying it’s on track to become THE MOST WATCHED Netflix show of all time, currently the record holder is romance novel adaptation into a period show Bridgerton. Even if Squid Game does gain the crown, it may not hold it for long as Bridgerton season 2 is coming back, though without breakout smexy male lead Regé-Jean Page. It feels like the plagiarism/too similar concept and set up claims have died down and this drama is trending solely due to viewers loving the series and word of mouth. Congrats to the cast and crew as this drama is bringing worldwide recognition to many deserving talent.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO