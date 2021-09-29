CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

You Can Snorkel With Sharks At The Texas State Aquarium

By Katie Lawrence
Only In Texas
Only In Texas
 8 days ago

If you’ve ever wanted to swim with sharks, now’s your chance. At the Texas State Aquarium, you can get up close and personal with the ocean’s most notorious predators (from the safety of a diving cage, of course). This one-of-a-kind animal encounter is equal parts thrilling and educational, and you’ll have a whole new appreciation for sharks afterward.

The Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi is home to many creatures of the deep, including tropical fish, octopi, and - you guessed it - sharks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xLCY_0cBvm9SJ00
Facebook/Texas State Aquarium
A 68-foot-long acrylic window takes you up close and personal with the ocean's most notorious predator, offering views of a massive Caribbean shipwreck that reef sharks have made into their home.

While admiring the sharks from behind the window is still an incredible experience, thrill-seekers might be interested in a slightly more high-stakes adventure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3sVg_0cBvm9SJ00
Facebook/Texas State Aquarium
One of the aquarium's exclusive animal encounters lets you cage dive and snorkel with six sandbar sharks while a knowledgeable guide teaches you all about the fascinating creatures and how we can best protect them in the wild.

In addition to the sharks, you'll see stingrays, eels, barracudas, and several other species of marine life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuO7G_0cBvm9SJ00
Facebook/Texas State Aquarium
You don't even need a scuba certification!

A maximum of four people can enter the cage at once, and everyone must sign a waiver beforehand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUaLJ_0cBvm9SJ00
TripAdvisor/Stephen K
Participants must be at least eight years of age, and children ages 8-12 must be accompanied by a paying parent or guardian. Children under eight are not allowed to participate in or be present during the encounter, even if accompanied.

Snorkel with the Sharks costs $99.95 per person (not including the price of admission).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTdgq_0cBvm9SJ00
Facebook/Texas State Aquarium
Tickets are available both online and in person.

Don't leave without checking out some of the other exhibits after you've been let loose from the cage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTdya_0cBvm9SJ00
TripAdvisor/Management
From exotic coral reefs to rainforest-dwelling flamingos to rare sea turtles, the aquarium has a little bit of everything.

Address: 2710 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78402.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOMAe_0cBvm9SJ00
Google Maps
Aquarium hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. However, Snorkel with the Sharks is only offered on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Please note: Not all of the photos in this article depict the Snorkel with the Sharks encounter. Some were taken elsewhere in the aquarium and are for illustrative purposes only.

General admission costs $37.95 for ages 13 and up, $27.95 for ages 3-12, and $33.95 for military, students, and seniors ages 65 and up. Discounts are available when you purchase tickets online. Visit the aquarium’s website or Facebook page to learn more and/or get your tickets.

Have you ever gone snorkeling with sharks at the Texas State Aquarium? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments section below. Tell us how it went, then check out our previous article for another unique animal encounter you’ll only find in Texas.

The post You Can Snorkel With Sharks At The Texas State Aquarium appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Texas

Hike To This Rugged Cave In Texas For An Out-Of-This World Experience

From bona fide cavern tours to secret passageways hiding in our most popular state parks, Texas is chock-full of fascinating caves to explore. Hidden deep within the rugged landscape of the Palo Duro Canyon are several more, and you can see them all on one easy hike. The Palo Duro Caves Trail is a short, […] The post Hike To This Rugged Cave In Texas For An Out-Of-This World Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Lucky Arrow Retreat In Texas Has A Yurt Village That’s Absolutely To Die For

Texas knows a thing or two when it comes to glamping. From cozy cabins on the rim of the Palo Duro Canyon to translucent domes under the stars, there are countless opportunities to enjoy a luxurious overnight getaway in beautiful surroundings. Lucky Arrow Retreat in Dripping Springs is one such place, tucked away in the […] The post Lucky Arrow Retreat In Texas Has A Yurt Village That’s Absolutely To Die For appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

The Exotic First Choice International Supermarket In Texas Sells Soda And Snacks From All Over The World

Love trying new foods? Then it’s time to plan a trip to First Choice International Supermarket in San Antonio. A grocery store with soda, snacks, and other products from all over the world, this unique place will take your taste buds on the adventure of a lifetime. If you want more Texas restaurants, make sure […] The post The Exotic First Choice International Supermarket In Texas Sells Soda And Snacks From All Over The World appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Everyone Should Take This Exhilarating Adventure To Some Of Texas’ Best Hidden Gems

Nothing quite compares to taking a long, scenic drive on a Texas backroad – especially during wildflower season. The Highland Lakes Bluebonnet Trail is popular among locals and tourists alike, with colorful blooms lining the path from start to finish. Centered around the Bluebonnet Trail, this Hill Country road trip showcases not only our state […] The post Everyone Should Take This Exhilarating Adventure To Some Of Texas’ Best Hidden Gems appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Lifestyle
Only In Texas

Enjoy Bottomless Margaritas On This Boozy Buffalo Bayou Boat Tour In Texas

Scenic views and a little (okay, a lot of) booze – that’s what awaits you on this bottomless margarita boat tour on Buffalo Bayou in Houston. Hosted by Cuchara Restaurant, the 1.5-hour cruise features unlimited margaritas in two different flavors, snacks, party favors, and live music. It’s a real fiesta (especially for your taste buds). […] The post Enjoy Bottomless Margaritas On This Boozy Buffalo Bayou Boat Tour In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

The Historic Crockett Hotel In Texas Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

Likely due to its bloody, war-torn past, San Antonio is home to several haunted hotels: the Emily Morgan and the Menger, to name a couple. The Crockett Hotel, located just 18 steps from the Alamo, can also be added to the list. Guests have reported all sorts of strange occurrences, including seeing the uniform-clad apparitions […] The post The Historic Crockett Hotel In Texas Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

In 2022, You Can Journey To The Galápagos Islands Without Leaving Texas At The Houston Zoo

If you’ve ever wanted to visit the Galápagos Islands, you’ll soon get the chance – and you don’t even need a passport or plane ticket! In the fall of 2022, to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, the Houston Zoo will unveil a state-of-the-art exhibit showcasing the unique and diverse wildlife of the famous island chain. From the iconic Galápagos tortoises to sea lions and a whole host of other fascinating creatures, the exhibit will quickly become one of your favorites.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sharks#Snorkeling#The Texas State Aquarium
Only In Texas

The Epic Halloween Store In Texas That Gets Better Year After Year

If you like going all-out for Halloween, you’ll definitely want to plan a trip to TopDog Halloween in Houston. This sprawling warehouse just might be the largest Halloween store in Texas, with wall-to-wall costumes, indoor and outdoor decorations, and everything else necessary to make this spooky season your most horrifying one yet.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Get Lost In These 8 Awesome Corn Mazes In Texas This Fall

Although the temperatures in most of Texas may not reflect it, fall is definitely in the air. There are many age-old traditions for ringing in the season, and corn mazes are one of them. There’s nothing quite like finding your way out of the seemingly endless rows of stalks and enjoying a steaming mug of […] The post Get Lost In These 8 Awesome Corn Mazes In Texas This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet In Texas, Butter Churn, Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Even those of us who grew up in small-town Texas probably didn’t churn butter too often as a child, but almost everything else on our dinner tables was made from scratch. You can relive those delicious memories at the Butter Churn, an all-you-can-eat buffet in Aransas Pass that serves up country cooking just like mom and grandma used to make. From chicken-fried steak to coconut cream pie and everything in between, the buffet line is brimming with Southern classics and a side of nostalgia.
RESTAURANTS
Only In Texas

We Dare You To Enter The Most Haunted Corn Maze In Texas This Halloween

Corn mazes are a quintessential autumn activity, and Rocky Creek Maze in small-town Texas has one with a terrifying twist. The Haunted Trail is a corn maze that only operates after dark, and unspeakable horrors lurk amid the towering stalks. Are you brave enough to try and make it to the exit? The maze operates […] The post We Dare You To Enter The Most Haunted Corn Maze In Texas This Halloween appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In Texas

Locals Can’t Get Enough Of The Friday Night Fish And Shrimp At Walkers Cafe In Texas

Nothing beats a good old-fashioned Friday night fish fry, and Walkers Cafe in Madisonville has one of the best in Texas. Their bottomless fish and shrimp comes with all the obligatory sides, and the retro atmosphere will take you back to simpler days. Who’s hungry? If you want more Texas restaurants, make sure to click […] The post Locals Can’t Get Enough Of The Friday Night Fish And Shrimp At Walkers Cafe In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Spend A Magical Night In This Texas Lighthouse With A Secret Room And 4th-Floor Observatory

If you’ve ever wanted to know how it feels to be royalty, this castle-like Airbnb in Texas has your name written all over it. Located in Johnson City, The Lighthouse at Lighthouse Hill Ranch is a 3,500-square-foot VRBO rental that sleeps up to 15 guests and features a 4th-floor observatory and secret room. The sweeping […] The post Spend A Magical Night In This Texas Lighthouse With A Secret Room And 4th-Floor Observatory appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Texas Hotel

Swimming underneath a waterfall doesn’t always require a difficult hike – although that can certainly be an adventure. If you’re looking for a similar experience without the effort, just book a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites Boerne instead. This unique hotel boasts a resort-style swimming pool with its very own waterfall, so you can escape to a tropical paradise without leaving Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Texas

Fall is almost upon us, and while we may not see much in the way of temperature change here in Texas, the leaves definitely obey the unsaid rules of the season and change into some of the most vibrant, breathtaking colors you’ve ever seen. In our opinion? Autumn in Texas is completely, wildly underrated. We […] The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Texas Autumn Colors

It’s time for another road trip, y’all! This just might be the best one yet, especially in terms of breathtaking scenery. There’s a popular joke that we don’t experience fall in Texas, but one might beg to differ. Temperature isn’t the only indication of season change. Although it remains fairly warm in much of the […] The post Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Texas Autumn Colors appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

These 12 Haunted Places In Texas Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Amid all of the fun and festivities that go on here, Texas actually has plenty of creepy haunted hotels, warehouses, and hospitals lurking in the shadows, too. And we mean, come on: there are plenty of places for the spooky and downright terrifying to hide here, but these places definitely top the list for the […] The post These 12 Haunted Places In Texas Will Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Texas

Travel Back To The 1800s At Texas’ Pioneer Village Living History Center

If you’ve ever been curious about what life during the pioneer days was like, stop wondering and head on over to the Pioneer Village Living History Center in Texas to see for yourself. This nonprofit living history museum takes visitors on a riveting journey back to the mid-to-late 1800s, complete with a blacksmith shop, log […] The post Travel Back To The 1800s At Texas’ Pioneer Village Living History Center appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Only In Texas

Only In Texas

2K+
Followers
573
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Texas is for people who LOVE the Lone Star State. We publish one Texas article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy