CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Slovakia Economic Confidence Strengthens In September

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 8 days ago

Slovakia’s economic sentiment improved in September, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday. The economic sentiment index increased to 100.1 in September from 99.2 in August. Among components, the industrial confidence index rose to 0.7 in September from -1.0 in the prior month. The morale...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ForexTV.com

Norway Industrial Production Increases In August

Norway’s industrial production increased in August, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday. Industrial production grew 2.7 percent year-on-year in August, after 1.3 percent increase in July. Manufacturing output accelerated 2.2 percent annually in August, after a 5.5 percent rise in July. Production in electricity, gas and steam declined 10.6...
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Japan Leading Index Declines In August

Japan’s leading index decreased in August, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday. The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 101.8 in August from 104.1 in July. This was the lowest since February, when it was 98.9. The coincident index decreased to 91.5 in...
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Austria Wholesale Price Inflation Rises For Eight Month

Austria’s wholesale price inflation increased for the eighth straight month in September, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday. The wholesale price index grew 13.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 12.0 percent rise in August. Prices for scraps and residual materials accelerated 93.7 percent annually in September...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Pound Little Changed After U.K. Halifax House Price Data

UK Halifax house price data for September has been released at 2.00 am ET Thursday. The pound changed little against its major rivals after the data. The pound was trading at 1.3577 against the greenback, 151.36 against the yen, 1.2598 against the franc and 0.8507 against the euro around 2:04 am ET.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Confidence Index#Slovakia#Www#Rose#Instaforex Company
ForexTV.com

Czech Industrial Production Drops; Trade Balance Swing To Deficit

The Czech Republic’s industrial production dropped and construction output increased in June, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday. Separate data showed that the trade balance swung to deficit in August, as imports increased more than exports. Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in August,...
INDUSTRY
ForexTV.com

ECB Minutes: Current Spike In Inflation To Fade Over Medium Term

The near-term increase in Eurozone inflation was largely driven by temporary factors that would fade in the medium term and not call for policy tightening, policymakers of the European Central Bank said at the September governing council meeting held in Frankfurt. According to the account of the monetary policy meeting,...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD advances to session highs at 0.6945

New Zealand dollar ticks up to reach session highs at 0.6945. The USD loses steam ahead of Friday’s payrolls report. NZD/USD: Further decline below 0.6860 remains likely – UOB. The New Zealand dollar …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
ForexTV.com

Spain Industrial Output Expands At Slower Pace

Spain’s industrial production grew at a slower pace in August, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday. Industrial output rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 3.3 percent increase logged in July. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 3.5 percent. On an unadjusted basis,...
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone Retail Sales Data

At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes Eurozone retail sales data for August. Sales are forecast to advance 0.8 percent on month, in contrast to the 2.3 percent decline posted in July. Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the pound,...
RETAIL
ForexTV.com

Taiwan Inflation Increases In September

Taiwan’s consumer price inflation increased in September, mainly due to indices for vegetables and fruits, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics revealed on Wednesday. Consumer prices rose 2.63 percent year-on-year in September, following 2.35 percent increase in August. Economists had forecast a 2.2 percent increase.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Germany Factory Orders Fall More Than Expected In August

Germany’s factory orders declined more than expected in August, data from Destatis revealed on Wednesday. Factory orders fell 7.7 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a revised 4.9 percent rise in July. Orders were forecast to drop moderately by 2.1 percent. Excluding major orders, manufacturing orders decreased 5.1 percent from...
ECONOMY
The Independent

German factory orders register sharp decline in August

Factory orders in Germany plummeted 7.7% in August compared with the previous month, led by much lower demand from countries outside the eurozone, official figures showed Wednesday.The drop in orders, a leading indicator for Europe s biggest economy, followed month-on-month gains of 4.6% in June and 4.9% in July. The Economy Ministry said that orders from inside Germany were down 5.2%, while those from non-eurozone countries were off 15.2%. Orders from Germany's partners in the 19-nation eurozone were up 1.6%.The ministry said the drop may be due in part to big bulk orders in July and to the fact that summer vacations at some automakers fell in August this year. There was a 12% drop in orders in the car sector, while orders for machinery were off only 1%.“Today’s disappointment has also an upside: it brings some relief to German manufacturers who are increasingly suffering from high backlogs,” Carsten Brzeski, a Frankfurt-based economist at ING said in a research note. “Judging from still richly filled order books and low inventories, the future for industrial production should be extremely bright,” he added, “if it wasn’t for the ongoing supply chain frictions.”
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Hungary Industrial Production Growth Slows; Retail Sales Rise

Hungary’s industrial production grew at a softer pace in August and retail sales increased, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday. Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, after a 10.2 percent rise in July. The industrial production volume increased 2.6 percent yearly...
RETAIL
ForexTV.com

South Korea Has $7.51 Billion Current Account Surplus In August

South Korea had a current account surplus of $7.51 billion in August, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday – down from $8.21 billion in July. The goods account surplus decreased to $5.64 billion, compared to $7.08 billion in August 2020. The services account recorded a $1.0 billion surplus, up...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Japan Leading Index Data Due On Thursday

Japan will on Thursday see preliminary August results for its leading and coincident indexes, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the leading index had a score of 104.1 and the coincident was at 94.4. South Korea will release August numbers for its current account; in July,...
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Advances As Treasury Yields Rally On Inflation Fears

The U.S. dollar firmed against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as treasury yields rose amid inflation worries following rising costs for crude oil and natural gas. Oil prices climbed on supply worries amid indications of tightness in markets due to a global energy crunch. Investors fear...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Tokyo Overall Inflation Rises 0.3% On Year In September

Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 0.3 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday. That was in line with expectations following the 0.4 percent contraction in August. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 0.1...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Singapore's Private Sector Accelerates In September – Markit

The private sector in Singapore picked up steam in September, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a PMI score of 53.8. That’s up from 52.1 in August, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The easing of COVID-19...
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Philippines Inflation Rate Eases To 4.8%

Overall consumer prices in the Philippines were up 4.8 percent on year in September, the National Statistics Office said on Tuesday. That was shy of expectations for 5.1 percent and down from 4.9 percent in August. On a monthly basis, inflation was flat – again missing forecasts for an increase...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy