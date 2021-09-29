CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

What kind of impact can returning players make on UK roster?

By Derek Terry
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. — A Fayette County grand jury dismissed burglary charges against six UK football players on Tuesday afternoon. JuTahn McClain, Vito Tisdale, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders, Joel Williams and Reuben Adams were arrested last month for an incident that happened at a fraternity party in March. Tisdale was also charged with wanton endangerment, but all of those charges are now in the past. The players have immediately returned to practice.

247Sports

Tale of the Tape: Virginia at Louisville

The Virginia Cavaliers look to win their second road game in a row as they travel to take on the Louisville Cardinals. UVA comes into Saturday’s game with a 3-2 record overall (1-2 ACC) after defeating Miami last Thursday 30-28. Virginia dominated the game but saw Miami drive all the...
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

UK players to watch against LSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky is back to work this week as it prepares for LSU. The Tigers are rolling into town with a surprising 3-2 record as it’s dropped games to UCLA and Auburn this season. Kentucky, meanwhile, is now No. 16 in the AP poll after a 5-0 start that features SEC East victories over Missouri, South Carolina and Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia vs. Auburn football: What they're saying ahead of SEC showdown

The 126th edition of The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is right around the corner. It will be an absolute war between No. 2 Georgia and No. 18 Auburn. The Plains will be rocking on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS) when 5-0 Georgia comes to town. Auburn has every intention of ending the Bulldogs' undefeated season. It would easily be the biggest win of the Bryan Harsin era. But Auburn knows it's in for one heck of a challenge.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Kaevon Merriweather looking to build off first career interception

Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather was a late addition to the 2018 recruiting class. Known more as a basketball player than football, Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker saw the potential in him. After offering just prior to signing day, Merriweather jumped on the opportunity and has shown steady growth throughout his career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Five-star report: How the 2021 class looks five weeks into the season

This is an unusual college football season for true freshmen. With so many super seniors and immediate-impact transfers across the country, true freshmen are being called on less frequently than normal. That includes the five-star recruits. While a few have broken out already as national stars – Ohio State's TreVeyon...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

‘Dark Mode’ just ‘first rendition’ of alternate jerseys for Vols under Heupel

Tennessee will debut its "Dark Mode" black jerseys in Saturday's game against South Carolina, but it won't be the last time the Vols go with alternate uniforms under first-year head coach Josh Heupel. The black-and-orange jerseys Tennessee will wear against the Gamecocks are merely the “first rendition” of alternates the Vols will have under Heupel, whose first meeting with his new team in January included a discussion about diversifying the uniform combinations. He also said after Thursday morning's walk-through that alternate uniforms “will appear periodically throughout the season.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Red River game week Q&A: LB Nik Bonitto

NORMAN, Okla. — Nik Bonitto is one of the best defensive players in the country, and there's never a more important time for that to show up than in Oklahoma's marquee game of the year, the Red River Showdown. When the sixth-ranked Sooners and 21st-ranked Texas Longhorns meet this weekend in Dallas, all the chips will be on the table, as they always are, and Bonitto will be charged with making some huge plays.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

After signs of improvement -- specifically defensively -- Ohio State must 'bring it' again vs. Maryland

Ryan Day was in agreement with those that believed Ohio State’s win against Rutgers last Saturday was the Buckeyes’ best performance of the season. After two less-than-convincing wins, an upset loss to Oregon and a 52-point victory against an inferior Akron team, the Scarlet and Gray finally played up to their abilities, defeating the Scarlet Knights 52-13.
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

LOOK: UNC Releases Uniform Combo for FSU Game

North Carolina will host Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:30 pm in Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels are 3-2 and coming off a 38-7 win over Duke last Saturday in Chapel Hill. Florida State is 1-4. Its first win came last weekend, a 33-30 victory over Syracuse in Tallahassee.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Jones emerges as another offensive threat for ECU

Perhaps for the first time since the return of Donnie Kirkpatrick as the team’s offensive coordinator, the Pirates have more than enough playmakers to spread the ball around to on offense, instead of a lack of go-to options. Seemingly another threat emerged in last week’s 52-29 win over Tulane, as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Weekly rankings notes: New Top247 candidate, two new 4-stars in 2022

Another week, another edition of the 247Sports weekly rankings notes, once again focusing more on the 2022 recruiting class. The next update to the 2022 To247 rankings arrives later this month, and we have pinpointed another prospect -- this one from the state of Florida -- as a clear possibility to ascend into the Top247.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Michigan OT Jacob Merritt still drawing college interest

Northville (Mich.) offensive tackle Jacob Merritt (6-7, 270 pounds) visited Michigan State last weekend and is a prospect that the S'partans are staying in contact with. "MSU was a great experience," he said. "It was awesome to get to know Coach Kap and Coach James better. It was fun to feel the energy and intensity of a pregame warm up from the field. Coach Tucker has the program going in the right direction."
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Bulldog commit Donterry Russell happy to be making plays again

2022 Mississippi State commit Donterry Russell faced adversity early in his senior season at Provine High School. The 247Sports three-star defensive end was injured in Provine's season opener and had to miss the next two games. However, the 6-foot-4 and 200-pound Russell was able to return to the field a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

NCAA approves one-year waiver on scholarship limitations

Potentially seven more spots are available for Ole Miss' 2022 signing class and everyone else's for that matter. On Thursday, the NCAA Division I Council approved a measure granting programs an additional seven scholarships to use to replace players who left their rosters after the first academic term. As of now, only a one-year waiver was granted to allow schools to do this.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said during Thursday's press conference

Everything first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during his press conference on Thursday, looking ahead to Saturday's Noon Eastern Time kickoff (TV: ESPN2) between the Vols (3-2, 1-1 SEC) and South Carolina (3-2, 0-2) at Neyland Stadium:. OPENING STATEMENT. “Good Thursday for us. Guys have been really good in preparation. I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Mario Cristobal says Anthony Brown gives Oregon the best chance at winning

Will the Oregon Ducks make a change at quarterback or change up their scheme to help Anthony Brown when they take the field against California next week? Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal was asked that question at Oregon's Thursday media availability. "He's had some really good moments, some other moments...
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Recruiting Retrospective: How Anthony Cook arrived at Texas and emerged this season

Some people have said that it’s a renaissance season in college football, so it’s only fitting that Anthony Cook is having a renaissance year of his own. The former highly-ranked defensive back from Houston Lamar was one of several headliners in the 2018 Texas class, but his path at Texas has been bumpy at times. Texas seemingly came from behind in his recruitment after trailing most of the way. In the end, it came down to Texas and LSU, but the Longhorns were able to win out.
TEXAS STATE

