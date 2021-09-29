What kind of impact can returning players make on UK roster?
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Fayette County grand jury dismissed burglary charges against six UK football players on Tuesday afternoon. JuTahn McClain, Vito Tisdale, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders, Joel Williams and Reuben Adams were arrested last month for an incident that happened at a fraternity party in March. Tisdale was also charged with wanton endangerment, but all of those charges are now in the past. The players have immediately returned to practice.247sports.com
Comments / 0