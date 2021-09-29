CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, ME

Maine Rocket Company Looking For Launch Site in Washington County

By Paul Wolfe
 8 days ago
Downeast Maine may become home to a spaceport. The Brunswick-based rocket company, bluShift Aerospace, is scouting possible locations for a new launch site. The company successfully launched a rocket-powered by biofuel back in January. It was the first rocket in the world to be launched using bio-derived fuel, and Maine's first commercial rocket launch. The rocket launched from Loring Commerce Centre, in Limestone. Now the company is eyeing a new launch site, possibly in the Downeast area.

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

