Bravo reportedly told Kenya Moore to choose between Real Housewives of Atlanta and Dancing with the Stars

Nene Leakes is opening up about her final moments with husband Gregg Leakes, who passed away on September 1 following a battle with colon cancer. In an excerpt of a recent conversation with PEOPLE, which will be featured in this week's issue of the magazine, Nene described the special moments she shared with Gregg prior to his passing. "We had two weeks leading into this transition, so we made a lot of peace with what was happening. We talked a lot. I told him how much I loved him. We said so much stuff to each other," Nene recalled in a video PEOPLE shared on Instagram. "We've had so many highs and so many lows and everything in between. I said, 'I wouldn't have chosen another husband other than you. I married you twice, crazy man.' We had all kinds of conversations."

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO