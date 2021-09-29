CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interactive Map Shows Pronghorn Migration

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHerds of pronghorn have long roamed the North American West, without barriers or boundaries. Today, however, the landscape and climate are dramatically changed, testing the limits of pronghorns’ ability to move freely, which they need to survive and thrive. A team of partners working to reconnect and restore the pronghorns’ ancient routes has created a media-rich, interactive StoryMap, On the Move, to highlight this iconic and timeless migration that is increasingly threatened by roads, fences, railroads and habitat conversion.

