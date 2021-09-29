CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epix orders a docuseries on the history of A&M Records

The two-part Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records will tell the story of the record label that Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss launched in 1962 out of Alpert's garage. Former A&M artists Sheryl Crow, Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Peter Frampton are among the participants. Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records, premiering Dec. 5, is from Ryan Suffern, who previously worked on music documentaries and docuseries Laurel Canyon, McCartney 3,2,1 and The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.

