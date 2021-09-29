CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Russia Threatens Retaliation After YouTube Deletes RT Germany Account

By Posted by msmash
News Slashdot
 8 days ago

"Trust the science" PhD MDs are silenced. Because the narrative is more important than Liberty. I hear you. And let's just suppose....something IS found, I mean, after all, this really doesn't have long term studies on it, what if valid findings become known, if we censor everyone that might have something negative to say about these vaccines....we might miss some important signals that we need to know.

news.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Zuckerberg’s plea to the public reads like he thinks we’re all stupid

Following yesterday’s intense testimony by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, Mark Zuckerberg decided to at long last speak up about how he views the company’s still-growing scandal. He took to — where else? — his public Facebook page to post a lengthy letter. “I wanted to share a note I wrote to everyone at our company,” he begins.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Mark Zuckerberg Responds To Facebook Allegations, Calls Them A “False Picture Of the Company”

After what he called “quite a week,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke out about what he termed “the false picture of the company that is being painted.” “We care deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health,” he wrote in a missive to employees that he shared publicly. “It’s difficult to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives.” This morning on Capitol Hill, however, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told rapt lawmakers that the company was “putting profits over our safety,” reiterating that Facebook was aware of the potential harm its platform poses to children and public discourse, yet chose...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
Vox

Why this Facebook scandal is different

On Sunday evening, a former Facebook employee who has previously revealed damning internal documents about the company came forward on 60 Minutes to reveal her identity. Frances Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook’s civic integrity team, shared documents that were the basis of an explosive series of articles in the Wall Street Journal. The reports revealed that the company knew its products can cause meaningful harm — including negatively impacting the mental health of teens — but it still has not made major changes to fix such problems.
INTERNET
Vice

Conspiracy Theories About Facebook Outage Spread Even Without Facebook

Facebook, as well as WhatsApp and Instagram, have been gone from the internet for hours. Internet users, obviously, are freaking out. Facebook has said very little about what is actually happening, but the outage is currently seemingly affecting only Facebook and its services. Many experts believe it to be related to issues with internet infrastructure, specifically DNS and BGP.
INTERNET
The Independent

'The Big Delete:' Inside Facebook's crackdown in Germany

Days before Germany’s federal elections, Facebook took what it called an unprecedented step: the removal of a series of accounts that worked together to spread COVID-19 misinformation and encourage violent responses to COVID restrictions.The crackdown, announced Sept. 16, was the first use of Facebook’s new “coordinated social harm” policy aimed at stopping not state-sponsored disinformation campaigns but otherwise typical users who have mounted an increasingly sophisticated effort to sidestep rules on hate speech or misinformation.In the case of the German network, the nearly 150 accounts, pages and groups were linked to the so-called Querdenken movement, a loose coalition that...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Russia#Yt#Rt#Trust
AFP

Why did Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp shut down?

Hundreds of millions of people were unable to access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for more than six hours on Monday, underscoring the world's reliance on platforms owned by the Silicon Valley giant. But what actually caused the outage?
INTERNET
ktwb.com

YouTube deletes RT’s German channels over COVID misinformation

BERLIN (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s YouTube deleted Russian state-backed broadcaster RT’s German-language channels on Tuesday, saying it had breached its COVID misinformation policy. “YouTube has always had clear community guidelines that outline what is allowed on the platform,” said a spokesperson. Initially RT’s German channel was issued a strike for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rebel Yell

Russia threatens Youtube for blocking video channels |

Moscow / Berlin (dpa) – The blocking of video channels of the Russian public television channel RT by the American company YouTube is a new test of the already weakened German-Russian relations. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow on Wednesday threatened consequences for German media working in Russia. The federal government...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
WGAU

YouTube shuts German channels of Russian broadcaster RT

BERLIN — (AP) — YouTube says it has shut two German channels of Russian state broadcaster RT in a move centering on alleged coronavirus misinformation, a decision that drew threats of retaliation from Russia on Wednesday. YouTube, which is owned by Google, said RT's German branch had received a “strike”...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rebel Yell

Youtube blocks and removes channels from RT DE |

Moscow / Berlin (dpa) – The Youtube video platform blocked and removed German channels from Russian state media RT. A spokesperson for Youtube confirmed Tuesday evening the closure of two channels at the request of the German press agency. RT DE also reported the block on its own website. Moscow-based...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
News Slashdot

Bought Web Traffic and A Fake YouTube Executive: the Spectacular Failure of Ozy

The American media company Ozy "boasted of a large audience for its general interest website, its newsletters and its videos," remembers the New York Times, calling it "a Gen X dream of what millennial media ought to be: earnest, policy-focused, inclusive, slickly sans-serif." Ozy was founded in 2013 with seed funding from Laurene Powell Jobs, followed by further investments that by 2020 were over $83 million (according to the data service PitchBook).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Benzinga

YouTube To Delete Videos On Vaccine Misinformation

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube will delete any content questioning any approved medical vaccine, the company blogged. The ban extends to any media that claims vaccines are dangerous or lead to chronic health outcomes like autism, cancer, or infertility. In 2020, YouTube banned videos critical over Covid-19 vaccines,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
News Slashdot

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus Have Been Suffering Global Outage For More Than 3 Hours Now

Well for a company the size of Facebook, this may not be too far from the truth. The guy who knows how to fix the problem, probably isn't being called to help fix the problem. Because it is currently having Execs yelling at kids who just started. To fix the problem, while the older engineer who had encountered the problem, may had moved past the data center, and onto a different department.
INTERNET
US News and World Report

Russia to Seek Hefty Facebook Fine Even After Content Was Deleted

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Tuesday that Facebook had complied with its demands to delete some banned content, but that Moscow would still seek to fine the social media group 5-10% of its annual turnover in Russia due to repeated legal violations. Communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Facebook had only partially...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy