Russia Threatens Retaliation After YouTube Deletes RT Germany Account
"Trust the science" PhD MDs are silenced. Because the narrative is more important than Liberty. I hear you. And let's just suppose....something IS found, I mean, after all, this really doesn't have long term studies on it, what if valid findings become known, if we censor everyone that might have something negative to say about these vaccines....we might miss some important signals that we need to know.news.slashdot.org
Comments / 0