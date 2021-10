TikTok is for dances, pop culture commentary, niche internet humor and recipes. But sometimes, it’s used for something else. A recent trend called “devious licks” has encouraged students across the country to steal things from their schools and vandalize property, and the challenge has made its way to Horry County. In general, the trend includes students taking items like wet floor signs, soap dispensers and clocks from their schools, among other things.

