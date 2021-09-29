FirstHealth Fitness Hosts OneBlood Donor Drive

PINEHURST, N.C. – September marked the most successful month to date for OneBlood blood drives held at FirstHealth Fitness. On Sept. 9, OneBlood received 68 total units of blood from 63 donors, as well as nine units of platelets. In 2021, FirstHealth Fitness has averaged 54 total units of blood per drive and reached a total of 493 whole blood units collected. These donations have the potential to save up to 1,479 lives. A total of 62 units of platelets have also been collected at FirstHealth Fitness, with the potential to save the lives of 62 cancer patients. David Cameron, a utility mechanic with FirstHealth of the Carolinas, is pictured donating blood at the fitness center.