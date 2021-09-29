CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinehurst, NC

FirstHealth Fitness Hosts OneBlood Donor Drive

By Mary Moore
thesevenlakesinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINEHURST, N.C. – September marked the most successful month to date for OneBlood blood drives held at FirstHealth Fitness. On Sept. 9, OneBlood received 68 total units of blood from 63 donors, as well as nine units of platelets. In 2021, FirstHealth Fitness has averaged 54 total units of blood per drive and reached a total of 493 whole blood units collected. These donations have the potential to save up to 1,479 lives. A total of 62 units of platelets have also been collected at FirstHealth Fitness, with the potential to save the lives of 62 cancer patients. David Cameron, a utility mechanic with FirstHealth of the Carolinas, is pictured donating blood at the fitness center.

thesevenlakesinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinehurst, NC
Lifestyle
Pinehurst, NC
Health
City
Pinehurst, NC
The Associated Press

Elon Musk says Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas

Tesla says it will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, though the electric car maker will keep expanding its manufacturing capacity in the Golden State. CEO Elon Musk gave no timeline for the move late Thursday when he addressed the company’s shareholders at Tesla’s annual meeting.
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cameron
CBS News

Biden to restore protections for three national monuments

President Biden is expected to restore protections for the Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante and Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monuments on Friday, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The three monuments' protections had been scaled back during the Trump administration. "The President's protection of these three national monuments is among a...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy