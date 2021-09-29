26 volume Castlevania Soundtrack Collection coming in December

When it comes to metroidvanias, I have always been a bigger fan of the “Vania” part of the genre. I do like Metroid, like every other sane human out there, but the open-ended Castlevania games have always fascinated me more than anythingelse. Mostly because those were mainly released when I was a kid taking my poorly lit Game Boy Advance everywhere I’d go. Nowadays, getting a hold of these three titles in a good condition will cost you a few good hundred bucks. That isn’t the case anymore. Thanks to the fantastic Castlevania Advance Collection, we can now play these gems in more modern consoles, Switch included.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO