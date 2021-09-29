26 volume Castlevania Soundtrack Collection coming in December
I just want 13 CDs of ‘Theme of Simon’, honestly. There is perhaps no single more important and immediately recognizable element of the Castlevania franchise than its evocative and enduring soundtrack. Well, maybe Medusa Heads, but that’s beside my point. And for those of you who dig the crazy rhythms of Dracula’s castle, this upcoming soundtrack collection should be on top of your holiday shopping list.www.destructoid.com
