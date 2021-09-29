CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

26 volume Castlevania Soundtrack Collection coming in December

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI just want 13 CDs of ‘Theme of Simon’, honestly. There is perhaps no single more important and immediately recognizable element of the Castlevania franchise than its evocative and enduring soundtrack. Well, maybe Medusa Heads, but that’s beside my point. And for those of you who dig the crazy rhythms of Dracula’s castle, this upcoming soundtrack collection should be on top of your holiday shopping list.

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

Related
Destructoid

Castlevania Advance Collection will reportedly include Dracula X

Will tonight’s Nintendo Direct hold the answers?. More fuel has been added to the ongoing fire that is the Castlevania Advance Collection — a compendium of classic adventures that raises its head time and again despite having yet to be officially confirmed by publisher Konami. While multiple video game ratings...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Castlevania Advance Collection is official and there is a fourth game as a bonus

The reports of recent months turned out to be true: at Nintendo Direct, the Castlevania Advance Collection announced. It will be available for digital purchase shortly after the presentation. Four games await you in the collection: Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Castlevania: Advance Collection Gets Surprise Launch Today

During today’s Nintendo Direct, we finally got a good look at the Castlevania: Advance Collection, a gathering of several games from the series into one larger release, complete with some fun bonuses. In addition to details about what’s included, we also got the exciting news that it’s available for purchase almost right away, with the Advance Collection going on sale later today.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Castlevania Advance Collection Now Available on Switch eShop

The long-rumored Castlevania Advance Collection was finally confirmed during today’s Nintendo Direct — and surprisingly released on the same day as well. Featuring all three of the Game Boy Advance’s Castlevania games alongside the final SNES entry, it’s an amazing value on the eShop. Dracula X closed out the franchise’s SNES days with a revamped version of Rondo of Blood, while Circle of the Moon was the first portable Igavania in the series. It featured an amazing OST, and while Harmony of Dissonance lacked that, it did brighten up the colors a bit to make it easier to see on the GBA’s non-backlit screen.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectible#Volume#Castlevania Black#Castlevania Red#Konami#Playstation#Midi#Snes#Yowzers
rockpapershotgun.com

Castlevania Advance Collection whips out four classics now on PC

Dracula's back from the dead again and so are four Castlevania games from the aughts. Three different vampire stomping adventures originally hailing from the Game Boy Advance—and one SNES—have made their way into a new collection on PC via Steam. Two Belmonts, a Graves, and a Cruz all get their time to shine against those undead baddies in Castlevania: Circle Of The Moon, Harmony Of Dissonance, Aria Of Sorrow, and Dracula X. Konami launched the Castlevania Advance Collection yesterday, complete with some modern conveniences for us PC players in the year 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Castlevania Advance Collection

When it comes to metroidvanias, I have always been a bigger fan of the “Vania” part of the genre. I do like Metroid, like every other sane human out there, but the open-ended Castlevania games have always fascinated me more than anythingelse. Mostly because those were mainly released when I was a kid taking my poorly lit Game Boy Advance everywhere I’d go. Nowadays, getting a hold of these three titles in a good condition will cost you a few good hundred bucks. That isn’t the case anymore. Thanks to the fantastic Castlevania Advance Collection, we can now play these gems in more modern consoles, Switch included.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Castlevania Advance Collection box briefly appears on retailer website

UPDATE: Listings for Castlevania Advance Collection have also been spotted via the ESRB and Taiwanese Digital Game Rating Committee (as spotted by Gematsu), with the latter even including a game icon and confirming Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, and surprisingly the Super Nintendo’s Castlevania: Dracula X.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
Nintendo World Report

Castlevania Advance Collection, Actraiser Renaissance, Two Namco Arcade Archives All Out Today

You knew about the first one, but the second was... GOOD LORD. The Nintendo Direct announced four different titles that will be available shortly on Switch:. After practically every ratings authority on the planet announced it, Konami released the long-awaited Castlevania Advance Collection. It contains the three Game Boy Advance Castlevania games (Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow) as well as the Super Nintendo's Dracula X. All regional variants of the games will be included as well as rewind and save state functions.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Castlevania Advance Collection ESRB rating lists 4 retro games for modern platforms

The Castlevania Advance Collection popped up on the ESRB listings today, all but confirming that the long-rumored collection will be announced soon. The Castlevania Advance Collection has been rated T for release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The ESRB's description explains that "this is a collection of four classic Castlevania games" but doesn't note which ones.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Castlevania Advance Collection Officially Announced and Releasing Today; All Regional Versions of the Games Included

During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, the heavily discussed Castlevania Advance Collection was officially announced to be releasing for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC today. This collection includes Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, and Castlevania: Dracula X. All regional versions...
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Everything you need to know about Castlevania Advance Collection

Castlevania is positively ancient by video game standards. In 2021, the series will celebrate its 35th anniversary. According to listings from the ESRB and the Australia Rating Board, the series will celebrate its advanced age with Castlevania Advance Collection, which allegedly includes several Castlevania handheld titles. Most of those games haven’t been available in over a decade unless you owned a Wii U.
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] ‘Castlevania Advance Collection’ Available Now For PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox And PC

After the week’s info leaks, Konami has finally announced the Castlevania Advance Collection. Best of all, it’s available right now!. As reported earlier in the week, the collection contains the three Game Boy Advance titles in Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, as well as the SNES remake of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood in Castlevania: Dracula X.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Castle of Shikigami 2 coming to Switch, PC in December

Publisher Degica Games and developers Alfa System and Cosmo Machia will release an updated version of arcade shoot ’em up Castle of Shikigami 2 for Switch and PC via Steam in December, the companies announced. Castle Shikigami 2 first launched for arcade in 2003, followed by GameCube in October 2003,...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Fairune Collection is Coming to PS4

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer Skipmore have announced the Fairune Collection is coming to PS4. While the Fairune Collection is coming to PS4, the game is actually launching for the platform today – and is already available in eastern PlayStation Store pages. The Fairune Collection was originally released for Windows...
VIDEO GAMES
trekcore.com

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Soundtrack Coming October 8

For all you music aficionados out there, the long wait for a Star Trek: Lower Decks soundtrack is finally over as the animated show’s first collection of recorded score is finally on the way. Debuting from Lakeshore Records — the same label managing Discovery and Picard soundtracks — the first...
MOVIES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Nintendo Direct Summary, ‘Castlevania Advance Collection’, Plus More New Releases and Tons of Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for September 24th, 2021. In today’s article, we take a quick surface look at the Nintendo Direct before heading into the new releases of the day. Thanks to the Nintendo Direct, that list of new releases is bigger and more exciting than expected. There are also a whole lot of sales. A whole lot. More than I could transcribe, really. So I put together a list of some of the best, and I’ll leave you to the rest. Let’s get into it!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy