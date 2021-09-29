CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What's Going On with the Dolphins Defense?

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 8 days ago

There's been a lot of, um, discussion about the Miami Dolphins offensive line so far in the 2021 season, the whole offense in general actually.

But the concern after the team's 1-2 start isn't limited to the offense because the Dolphins has taken a significant step backward.

A year after finishing sixth in the NFL in points allowed, the Dolphins find themselves 23rd after three weeks of the 2021 — even after holding the New England Patriots to 16 points in the season opener at Gillette Stadium.

Granted, the last two opponents have been teams featuring two of the most prolific offenses in the NFL — Buffalo and Las Vegas — but it doesn't change the fact the Dolphins simply haven't lived up to expectations on defense.

So what's gone wrong?

Well, head coach Brian Flores and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer will tell you it's all about the coaches needing to put the players in better position to make plays and all about execution, but we'll go beyond that coachspeak because it's just not that simple.

Of course, the first place to point is third down, where the Dolphins are dead last in the NFL after being first in 2020.

Again, though, why is this happening.

The first place to look would seem to be the pass rush, which just hasn't been as efficient as it was last season.

Through three games, the Dolphins have only five sacks, which would put them on pace to finish with 28 on the season. At this time last year, the Dolphins had seven sacks on their way to finishing the season with 41 (in 16 games).

Beyond the sacks, we just haven't seen the consistent pressure on quarterbacks, the kind that force bad throws, some of which end up with interceptions.

At least that's what our eyes tell us.

Do Stats Lie?

Official stats, though, suggest the Dolphins are hitting the quarterback more often than just about any other team in the NFL. They've been credited with 26 QB hits, in the first three games, which ranks second behind only the Carolina Panthers (30).

By that measure, the Dolphins ARE getting some pressure on the quarterback and if we're going to go by that, then it means receivers are getting open too quickly.

The solution from this vantage point might be to stop rotating the defensive backs from week to week and stick to the ones who have done the best job in coverage. Again from this vantage point, that means more snaps for Eric Rowe and Nik Needham, and fewer for Justin Coleman, Jason McCourty and Brandon Jones, even though Jones did have two sacks while blitzing against the Raiders.

The two players who have blitzed the most this season, pre pro-football-reference.com, are Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel, but Baker has yet to record a sack after getting seven last season and Van Ginkel shared a sack with Emmanuel Ogbah against Buffalo after recording 5.5 sacks in 2020.

Ogbah is among the league leaders in quarterback pressures, but he just hasn't been able to finish the job — he has just the one half-sack.

One might look at the takeaways, but the Dolphins do have five in three games, including Elandon Roberts' pick-six at Las Vegas on Sunday. That would put the Dolphins on track to finish with 28, just off last year's league-leading total of 29, albeit in one more game.

Maybe it's easy to look at the run defense, especially after Peyton Barber went for more than 100 yards Sunday, but the reality is the Dolphins is giving up fewer yards per rushing attempt so far this season (4.3) than they did in 2020 (4.5).

To summarize, the big difference between the 2020 defense and the 2021 defense clearly is third down, and the problem is a combination of not bringing the quarterback down and coverage that's just not as good as it was last season.

They are not unfixable issues and the Dolphins won't be facing the Bills and the Raiders every week, so there is reason for hope this will get turned around.

If we're being honest, and since we began by taking about the offensive line, let's just say the outlook is a lot better for this issue.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde: As Sunday’s loss to Colts again shows, Dolphins’ grand rebuilding plan going nowhere | Commentary

Ignore all the subtle analysis and blame-throwing pronouncements around the Miami Dolphins after their latest dud. What’s going on is simple to quantify: This rebuild is rejecting. No stars. Few touchdowns. Plenty of headaches. Three years in, the Dolphins’ grand plan to, “do things right” — the go-to phrase at its start for collecting draft picks like designer shoes — looks like some cheap ...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Jon Gruden on Derek Carr’s Week 3 status vs Dolphins: ‘He’s good to go’

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden sparked some anxiety within the Raider Nation on Monday when he said he was “concerned” about the health of quarterback Derek Carr heading into Sunday’s home game against the Miami Dolphins. However, Wednesday, Gruden soothed fans’ panic by announcing that Carr, an early NFL...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Barber
FanSided

Miami Dolphins defense vs. Indianapolis Colts offense

On paper, the Indianapolis Colts should have the advantage in this game despite the Miami Dolphins being the home team. Indy, however, has had trouble staying healthy much like the Dolphins have which tilts this contest and gives Miami a fighting chance. Both teams have strong head coaches and play...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 5: Harass Bucs QB Tom Brady with pressure up the middle There isn’t a single scheme, front, blitz, or exotic look that a defense can throw at Brady to catch him off guard. He’s seen everything every defensive coordinator could possibly come up with, ...
NFL
CBS Miami

Dolphins Trade Wide Receiver Jakeem Grant To Bears

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season, with only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season’s first four games. He returned eight punts for 59 yards and two kickoffs for 46 yards...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The New England Patriots
CBS Tampa

SportsLine Week 5 AFC East Picks: Jets ‘Have A Great Chance’ Against Falcons, Says Larry Hartstein

(CBS New York) — The AFC East has exactly one winning team so far. The Buffalo Bills have rattled off three impressive wins and are playing some of the best football of any team in the NFL. Given preseason expectations, that’s hardly surprising. What is surprising is their two-game lead on the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets all sit at 1-3. The Dolphins continue to struggle with Tua Tagovailoa on the mend. The Patriots are seeing progress from their young quarterback, even if it isn’t consistently showing up in the win column. And the Jets just...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Announce They’ve Released A Running Back

No team has dealt with more attrition this season so far than the Baltimore Ravens, particularly at the running back position. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were supposed to be the Ravens’ one-two punch on the ground this year. Unfortunately for Baltimore, each suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began. That left the Ravens with just Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon. Baltimore then went out and signed Latavius Murray after the Saints released him.
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
165
Followers
666
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy