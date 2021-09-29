CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football trade value: Is now the time to go get Kyle Pitts?

By Eric Moody
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the staples of a great fantasy football league is trading. It's also one of the tenets along with the draft, waiver wire and lineup management that you must excel at in order to contend for championships in your leagues. As the season progresses, it's important to be like a chameleon and adapt to the changes in the NFL. The great news is that we have a ton of resources to help you with your decision-making in those areas.

New York Post

Giants face unusual task in slowing down ‘unicorn’ Kyle Pitts

The Giants are about to see what a real unicorn looks like. Nine years ago, the Giants had Martellus Bennett, a tight end who likened himself to a “Black Unicorn.”. But Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts? He is often called a “unicorn” by NFL talent evaluators because of his one-of-a-kind package of speed, strength, jumping and other receiver skills in a tight end’s body.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants vs. Falcons picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends, streaming for Daniel Jones vs. Matt Ryan

Either the Atlanta Falcons or the New York Giants will earn their first win of the season when they go head to head on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Each of these NFC clubs enters Week 3 with an 0-2 record on the year, but the Giants, in particular, have been able to keep their games close, owning a 1-1 ATS mark. The Falcons, on the other hand, have been unable to cover either of their two games and are allowing the most points in the entire NFL. New York is also in the bottom 10 in the league in points allowed, so the scoreboard could be lighting up.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 4: 10 biggest questions revolve around Titans WR, trades, Christian McCaffrey

As we get ready for Week 4 of the NFL season, you could be facing some season-defining questions for your Fantasy Football team. If you are 0-3 and dealing with injuries, you might need to decide whether it's time to make a panic trade just to try to get your season back on the right track. If you are 3-0 but have gotten lucky with some unexpected early-season breakouts, maybe it's time to consolidate your early wins and find something more sustainable.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts “biggest flaw” not a flaw at all

When Atlanta Falcons star tight end, Kyle Pitts, was being evaluated by experts as he went through the draft process, the only knock people could point out was his blocking – turns out that might not be an issue at all. While at Florida, Kyle Pitts was always willing to...
NFL
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Derek Carr
Person
John Dalton
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Yardbarker

Why wasn't Kyle Pitts More Involved against Giants?

The Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Giants 17-14 on Sunday on a field goal by Younghoe Koo as time expired. Rookie Kyle Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, had a key 25 yard catch on the game-winning drive. It was an important catch for Pitts...
NFL
Popculture

Atlanta Falcons Get Into Fantasy Football Action With Massive Draft Party

Fantasy football has grown rapidly over the last 20 years. From podcasts to TV shows, football fans can't get enough of finding the best way to win their fantasy football league and avoid the last place punishment. The NFL has gotten involved in fantasy football with its own app where fans can create and win leagues. But when it comes to NFL teams, the Atlanta Falcons have taken it one step further by hosting a large draft party before the start of the 2021 season.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Veteran has Hall of Fame praise for Kyle Pitts

In his first NFL draft as general manager, Terry Fontenot made history by selecting Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick — higher than any other tight end ever. The 6’6″, 245-pound freak ran his 40-yard dash in a remarkable 4.44 seconds, recorded a 10’9″ broad jump and a 33.5-inch vertical leap at his Pro Day. However, the most impressive measurement had to be his wingspan, which is over 83 inches and is longer than any other wide receiver or tight end that has been measured at the NFL combine in the last 20 years.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Kyle Pitts This Week

The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their biggest weapons on Sunday, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, when they face the New York Jets across the pond in London. NFL fans, and those with their eyes on fantasy football, think it means one thing: time for Kyle Pitts to break out.
NFL
AOL Corp

Breaking: Calvin Ridley Is Not Playing This Weekend

The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top offensive players against the New York Jets on Sunday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced just moments ago that Falcons wideout Calvin Ridely will not be playing on Sunday. Ridely, 26, will not be traveling with the team or playing on Sunday...
NFL

