Fantasy football trade value: Is now the time to go get Kyle Pitts?
One of the staples of a great fantasy football league is trading. It's also one of the tenets along with the draft, waiver wire and lineup management that you must excel at in order to contend for championships in your leagues. As the season progresses, it's important to be like a chameleon and adapt to the changes in the NFL. The great news is that we have a ton of resources to help you with your decision-making in those areas.www.espn.com
Comments / 0