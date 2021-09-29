CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers star Ben Simmons is willing to sit out the entire season for a trade

By Ky Carlin
 8 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has accomplished a great deal in his short NBA career, but he is willing to risk it all to get a trade done. He is holding out of training camp and he might be willing to sit the whole season.

Simmons has already told the organization he does not plan on playing another game for the franchise, but the Sixers have not received any offers that have moved the needle for him. Therefore, they have been hoping he will show up and life can move forward for him and the franchise. That does not sound like that will be the case.

Per Romona Shelburne of ESPN:

I talked to somebody close to Ben the other day and they said, ‘What is the purpose of him showing up at this point with all that that has happened in this offseason?’ If Ben even shows up, let’s say it’s a month from now, two months from now, he has no intention of ever doing that, but let’s say we get to that point. What Ben Simmons, you’re going to get at this point? Mentally, emotionally, spiritually, like, is he going to be the same guy that he was for you the past few years? Is he gonna be the All-Star Ben Simmons? Not where his head is at right now. … Ben Simmons is willing to sit as long as it takes, too. When you talk to people close to Ben, and I say, ‘Worse case scenario it takes all year, will he sit all year?’ And the answer right now is, ‘Yes.’

This is getting a little out of control. Simmons has four years left on his contract, and even if he sits out this year, that means he will just lose a year. At some point, commissioner Adam Silver might have to step in.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cavs willing to give up insane trade package for Ben Simmons

Trade talks continue to heat up for the Philadelphia 76ers following Ben Simmons’ refusal to report to training camp. The Cleveland Cavaliers are still hot on the trail of the want-away Sixers star, and it looks like the Cavs are willing to give up anything and everything in order to lure Simmons to Cleveland.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Pacers willing to trade one of their top players for Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers may finally have a palatable offer for Ben Simmons on the table courtesy of the Indiana Pacers. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Tuesday that the Pacers have spoken with the Sixers about a potential Simmons trade and that swingman Caris LeVert was one of the players brought up in those communications.
NBA
talesbuzz.com

Doc Rivers wants Ben Simmons to stay with Sixers

A separation between Ben Simmons and the 76ers has been in the making for some time now. But Doc Rivers isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet. The head coach took to ESPN’s “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” on Wednesday morning to address reports the 25-year-old guard is “done” with the 76ers and will not participate in training camp, saying he hopes that decision isn’t final.
NBA
chatsports.com

Could Allowing Simmons To Sit Out Work To The Sixers Favor?

It certainly doesn’t sound like Sixers‘ star Ben Simmons will be attending the team’s training camp. Could that actually work in the team’s favor?. The Sixers are an absolute mess. Fragmented as a franchise, the Sixers are stuck talking to Ben Simmons‘ agents, and Doc Rivers has even taken to ESPN in an effort to get the all-star to return to the team.
NBA
Yardbarker

Tony Kornheiser Says The Sixers Should Trade Ben Simmons For Bradley Beal

Everybody's talking about Ben Simmons right now. The former first-overall pick has reached out to the Philadelphia 76ers to let them know that he doesn't intend to play for the team anymore:. "In a looming standoff that could have lasting implications for the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star forward Ben Simmons...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

