Sixers star Ben Simmons is willing to sit out the entire season for a trade

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has accomplished a great deal in his short NBA career, but he is willing to risk it all to get a trade done. He is holding out of training camp and he might be willing to sit the whole season.

Simmons has already told the organization he does not plan on playing another game for the franchise, but the Sixers have not received any offers that have moved the needle for him. Therefore, they have been hoping he will show up and life can move forward for him and the franchise. That does not sound like that will be the case.

Per Romona Shelburne of ESPN:

I talked to somebody close to Ben the other day and they said, ‘What is the purpose of him showing up at this point with all that that has happened in this offseason?’ If Ben even shows up, let’s say it’s a month from now, two months from now, he has no intention of ever doing that, but let’s say we get to that point. What Ben Simmons, you’re going to get at this point? Mentally, emotionally, spiritually, like, is he going to be the same guy that he was for you the past few years? Is he gonna be the All-Star Ben Simmons? Not where his head is at right now. … Ben Simmons is willing to sit as long as it takes, too. When you talk to people close to Ben, and I say, ‘Worse case scenario it takes all year, will he sit all year?’ And the answer right now is, ‘Yes.’

This is getting a little out of control. Simmons has four years left on his contract, and even if he sits out this year, that means he will just lose a year. At some point, commissioner Adam Silver might have to step in.

