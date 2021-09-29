CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Brees hopes Tom Brady 'launches it' to break yardage record on first play of Week 4

With Saints legend Drew Brees officially retired, it was only a matter of time before Tom Brady knocked down one of his most notable NFL records. In his second season with the Tampa Bay Bucs, Brady needs just 68 yards in Week 4 against his former team in the New England Patriots to set the NFL's new high mark of 80,359 career passing yards. And Brees has no interest sitting around waiting for it to happen.

