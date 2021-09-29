50+ Dumb Memes To Distract From The Pain Of Reality
It sucks being an adult sometimes. Wouldn't it be nice to have a free day where you get to ignore all those boring tasks and do whatever you want without having to worry about the consequences? As much as we wish we could snap our fingers and make it happen, unfortunately we don't have that kind of power. However, we can help you briefly escape your responsibilities with this collection of fairly relatable memes and other entertaining internet tidbits.cheezburger.com
