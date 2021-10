Our federal government is out of control under the doddering Joe Biden and those who pull his strings. Earlier this month Biden directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to impose a mandate on all employers with 100 or more workers that forces employers to either ensure workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, or tested weekly. This kind of government coercion is not acceptable. It’s having a big impact on the oil and gas industry where vaccination rates are lower than the general population.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO