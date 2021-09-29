CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Unvaccinated Iowans continue to be the majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health released new information on the spread of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday.

According to the state’s coronavirus website , 81 additional deaths have been reported since the state last updated its death total on Wednesday of last week. The IDPH says those deaths actually occurred between August 10 th and September 21st but are being reported now because it typically takes at least a week to confirm the cause of death.

A total of 6,563 Iowans have died from COVID-19.

There are 624 people fighting the virus in the hospital right now in Iowa. That is a decrease from Monday’s report when 641 patients were reported hospitalized. There are 157 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

Unvaccinated Iowans account for 81.2% of those in the hospital.

Over the last week, more than 1,300 people tested positive every day for the virus in the state. The positivity rate for the last 14 days is 9.5%.

