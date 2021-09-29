CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Austin Williams named William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist

By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal
 8 days ago
Austin Williams, one of the players who represented Mississippi State at SEC Media Days, is in a camp fight for a starting spot. AP

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams was named a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist Wednesday, per a release from the National Football Foundation.

The award aims to recognized college football's top scholar-athlete. Williams is one of 176 semifinalists.

Williams holds a 4.0 GPA in business administration, according to the release.

If Williams is among the 12-14 finalist named Oct. 27, he will earn an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. Also, Fidelity Investments will donate $5,000 toward academic support services of each school represented among the finalists.

The scholarship increases to $25,000 if Williams is named the winner on Dec. 7.

Williams has 20 receptions for 211 yards and a touchdown this season.

