COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 419 New Cases, 12 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 419 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 297 are confirmed and 122 are probable cases.

There have been 8,126 total hospitalizations and 120,573 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,160.

The 12 newly reported deaths occurred from Sept. 12-23, the Health Department said. One patient was in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 age group and nine were in the 65+ age group.

“It’s not just seniors whose lives are severely impacted by COVID. It could be anyone. If you’re young and healthy and you get COVID, there’s a very good chance you could be fine and your family could be fine. You might not even feel any symptoms. However, you might not be fine. You might get seriously sick or die,” Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said.

County leaders are still applying pressure about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

