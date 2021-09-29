Miami-Dade mayor announces new tech innovation advisor

Palmetto, Progressive Insurance, Walmart… new partnerships are made, people change positions, get promoted or move to other companies. Portada is here to tell you about it. announced the hire of Remi Kent as chief marketing officer. Kent, who formerly was senior VP and global CMO of the consumer business group at 3M, replaces Progressive’s longtime top marketer Jeff Charney, who is retiring. She starts Nov. 1.At 3M, Kent helped the company surge during the pandemic with messaging focused around PPE, educating consumers on the use of masks and respirators. She’s now tasked with operating the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based Progressive’s massive advertising budget. Last year, the company spent around US$2 billion on advertising, an 11% increase from 2019. Before 3M, where she spent eight years, Kent worked at Procter & Gamble.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO