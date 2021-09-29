CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami-Dade mayor announces new tech innovation advisor

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 9 days ago

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava recently announced that Francesca de Quesada Covey will join her team as tech innovation advisor, to help engage, build, and nurture a more sustainable and equitable tech ecosystem in Miami-Dade County. The new role was made possible by a generous investment from the John S....

